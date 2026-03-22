Industrial investments validate Punjab’s improving law and order, claims Mann

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann said on Saturday that major industrial investments in Punjab validate the state’s improving law and order situation, and credited it to record police recruitment, modernisation and initiatives, like the Sadak Surakhya Force, that strengthened law enforcement.

“Punjab’s improving law and order is now visible on the ground, driven by a zero tolerance policy against drugs and a sustained crackdown on organised crime, alongside police reforms and rising investor confidence,” the chief minister said, addressing the media while presenting report card on law and order under the AAP Government as part of the ongoing series ‘Shandaar Chaar Saal Bhagwant Mann De Naal’.

Reinforcing confidence in the state’s law and order, Mann said, “Punjab is one of the safest and most peaceful states in the country. Investment is the best parameter to judge law and order, and the fact that a major steel plant has started operations with an investment of Rs 3,200 crore reflects this reality. Several leading global companies are making a beeline to invest in Punjab, and many have already started operations. The state is hosting major events and will host the Asia Cup Hockey in October.”

Mann divulged that the Punjab government’s ‘Yudh Nashean Virudh’ campaign led to decisive action in the past four years: more than 95,000 smugglers arrested, Rs 772 crore worth of illegal assets seized, and more than 1,100 gangs dismantled, while measures like the anti-drone system checked cross-border smuggling. “From March 2022 till now, 95,881 drug smugglers and suppliers have been arrested, and 71,228 FIRs have been registered under the NDPS Act.”

He said 6,109 major/commercial consignments of drugs have been seized, along with the arrest of 10,085 major traffickers. “Special focus has been placed on drug hotspots, leading to recovery of 5,625 kg of heroin, 3,461 kg of opium, 1,628 quintals of poppy husk, and 4.96 crore injections, tablets, capsules and syrups. Police recovered drug money to the tune of Rs 54.47 crore, and 3,440 proclaimed offenders in NDPS cases have been arrested. Properties worth Rs 772 crore were seized from 1,556 smugglers.”

He said after the formation of the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), 2,858 gangsters and criminals were arrested, 35 neutralised, and 1,105 gangs busted. “As many as 2,267 weapons and 655 vehicles used in crimes were recovered. Since April 6, 2022, AGTF has solved 38 sensational cases, including major murder cases, extortion rackets, bank robberies, gang arrests and terror-linked conspiracies across Punjab and nearby regions up to March 2026.”

The Punjab government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against drugs, Mann said, adding: “No leniency has been or will be shown against violators; exemplary punishment will be ensured.”

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Taking on the Akali leadership, Mann said those who “patronised gangsters and allowed criminal networks to flourish are now attempting to rewrite history, but cannot escape accountability”.

The chief minister said Punjab has around 560 kilometre border with Pakistan, and to check the supply of drugs and weapons, the state government has installed an anti-drone system. Punjab is the first state to have this system. “We asked the Centre for funds, but no assistance was given. The state government used its own resources, and the system is producing results. So far, 806 drones have been recovered, 1,472 drone movements detected, and 341 illegal weapons seized via drones.”

Mann said, unlike earlier governments, which carried out recruitment in the last or poll year, our government has ensured regular recruitment. “In the past four years, 12,197 recruitments were made, including 1,062 Sub-Inspectors, 450 Head Constables, and 10,285 Constables.”

The chief minister said the state government is leaving no stone unturned to extradite gangsters operating from abroad. “Whenever inputs are received, they are flagged for issuing Red Corner notices.”