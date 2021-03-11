Chandigarh: Indoor gathering size reduced to 100, primary schools to stay shut

THE Chandigarh administration on Wednesday imposed restrictions on gatherings due to the surge in Covid-19 cases, while also deciding to keep primary schools shut.

The decision was taken in the war room meeting taken by UT Administrator VP Singh Badnore.

“It was decided that UT Administration will impose restrictions on the number of people, which were earlier allowed to gather in social, cultural, religious and family functions. The maximum numbers for indoor gathering will be 100 or 50 per cent of the capacity of the venue, whichever is lower. As regards the outdoor gathering, the number was kept to 200, which is the same as the restrictions imposed by Punjab Government,” said a statement issued by the administration.

“It was decided to keep primary schools closed until the situation of coronavirus infection improves. Badnore directed the school authorities to talk to parents, so that their children take proper precautions against Covid; both inside and outside schools,” it further stated.

While expressing deep concern about the rising number of Covid cases, Badnore directed strict implementation of covid appropriate behavior and further directed the Deputy Commissioner and police officials to intensify checking and impose fine on people found violating covid guidelines.

The Administrator directed that proper facilities should be provided in vaccination centres, so that the senior citizens coming for vaccination do not have to wait for long. They should not be asked to stand in queues and rather some arrangements for sitting in the hall and rest after the vaccination should be provided.

He also directed that a special drive should be conducted by the police to ensure that social distancing is maintained properly in dining places inside restaurants and also inside shops in various markets and all such crowded areas, including Sukhna Lake.

Badnore also said that special arrangements should be made to screen and test residents of various Welfare Homes.

He also directed that Sector 48 hospital should be re-opened to accommodate the increasing number of cases. He also desired that Covid Care Centres earlier opened in Panchkarma (Dhanwantry Hospital) and Sood Dharamshala should be kept in readiness.

UT TALLY

On Wednesday, Chandigarh reported 87 new cases, taking the total tally to 22589. The total number of active cases stood at 816, while the number of virus-related fatalities stood at 357 including one death on Wednesday. As many as 48 people were discharged from various facilities.

COVID VACCINATION

As many as 205 people in the age group of 46-60 years with co-morbidities received the first dose of the vaccine on March 10, while 1725 senior citizens were inoculated today.

In all, since March 1, a total of 13513 people in the age group of 60 and above have been vaccinated, and the number for 46-60 years is 1,170. Till now, as many as 12,709 HCWs have been vaccinated with the first dose and 12,542 FLWs have received the jab.