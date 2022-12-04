scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 04, 2022

Indo-Thai-Afghan show kicks off at Kisan Bhawan

More than 50 exhibitors across the country and abroad are exhibiting their collections of designer wear, Pashmina suits and shawls, jewellery, footwear, wedding wear, handicrafts, home décor items, herbal products and more.

An exhibitor from Leh Ladakh showcasing a hand made Pashmina shawl made by local women artisans of Ladakh at 3 days Indo-Thai-Afghan' International show at Kisan Bhawan, Sector 35, Chandigarh. (Express sourced)

A three-day lifestyle, fashion and home decor exhibition ‘Indo-Thai-Afghan’ International show is underway at Kisan Bhawan, Sector 35. The mega fair will conclude on December 5.

More than 50 exhibitors across the country and abroad are exhibiting their collections of designer wear, Pashmina suits and shawls, jewellery, footwear, wedding wear, handicrafts, home décor items, herbal products, dry fruits from Afghanistan and more.

Rattandeep Singh Walia, the organiser, said, “­­Keeping in mind the winter and the upcoming wedding season, we have curated an exhibition which is a one-stop-destination for all. This time, we have brought exhibitors from across the country and also abroad -mainly Thailand under one roof who are displaying a wide range of products such as hand crafts, designer suits, Thai herbal products and apparels, home décor and jewellery items etc. And all the products are available at very reasonable rates.”

More from Chandigarh

The main attraction for the visitors at the exhibition are the stalls from Thailand. Thai exhibitors
are attracting people due to authentic Thai products such as herbal oil and toothpaste, ladies’ accessories, bags and much more.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
This Gujarat election may be most significant for the inroads made by AAPPremium
This Gujarat election may be most significant for the inroads made by AAP
Venba: A video game about a South Indian immigrant’s story one recipe at ...Premium
Venba: A video game about a South Indian immigrant’s story one recipe at ...
Baramati not for taking: Supriya Sule seeks to make her point via Mumbai ...Premium
Baramati not for taking: Supriya Sule seeks to make her point via Mumbai ...
The Neu Air India Flight PathPremium
The Neu Air India Flight Path

First published on: 04-12-2022 at 09:38:16 pm
Next Story

Chandigarh leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra held at Dhanas

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 04: Latest News
Advertisement
close