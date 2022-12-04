Indo-Thai-Afghan show kicks off at Kisan Bhawan

A three-day lifestyle, fashion and home decor exhibition ‘Indo-Thai-Afghan’ International show is underway at Kisan Bhawan, Sector 35. The mega fair will conclude on December 5.

More than 50 exhibitors across the country and abroad are exhibiting their collections of designer wear, Pashmina suits and shawls, jewellery, footwear, wedding wear, handicrafts, home décor items, herbal products, dry fruits from Afghanistan and more.

Rattandeep Singh Walia, the organiser, said, “­­Keeping in mind the winter and the upcoming wedding season, we have curated an exhibition which is a one-stop-destination for all. This time, we have brought exhibitors from across the country and also abroad -mainly Thailand under one roof who are displaying a wide range of products such as hand crafts, designer suits, Thai herbal products and apparels, home décor and jewellery items etc. And all the products are available at very reasonable rates.”

The main attraction for the visitors at the exhibition are the stalls from Thailand. Thai exhibitors

are attracting people due to authentic Thai products such as herbal oil and toothpaste, ladies’ accessories, bags and much more.