Indo-Canadian man shot dead in Toronto parking lot

Toronto Police Service officers responded to reports of gunshots and found Nandakumar suffering from severe injuries inside or near a white Hyundai SUV. (File image)

A 37-year-old Indo-Canadian IT professional was shot and killed in a targeted attack in the parking lot of a busy shopping centre in Etobicoke, marking Toronto’s third homicide of the year.

Chandan Kumar Raja Nandakumar, a resident of Brampton originally from Karnataka, India, died after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds on Saturday.

The incident occurred around 3:31 p.m. outside Woodbine Shopping Centre, near Rexdale Boulevard and Highway 27, a popular mall frequented by families and shoppers.

Toronto Police Service officers responded to reports of gunshots and found Nandakumar suffering from severe injuries inside or near a white Hyundai SUV. He was rushed to hospital but succumbed to his injuries.