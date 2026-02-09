Indo-Canadian man shot dead in Toronto parking lot

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A 37-year-old Indo-Canadian IT professional was shot and killed in a targeted attack in the parking lot of a busy shopping centre in Etobicoke, marking Toronto’s third homicide of the year.
Chandan Kumar Raja Nandakumar, a resident of Brampton originally from Karnataka, India, died after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds on Saturday.
The incident occurred around 3:31 p.m. outside Woodbine Shopping Centre, near Rexdale Boulevard and Highway 27, a popular mall frequented by families and shoppers.
Toronto Police Service officers responded to reports of gunshots and found Nandakumar suffering from severe injuries inside or near a white Hyundai SUV. He was rushed to hospital but succumbed to his injuries.
Crime scene images showed the vehicle riddled with around 10 bullet holes in the driver-side windshield, shattered glass, a blood-stained yellow jacket and a lone sneaker on the ground. Witnesses reported hearing multiple shots, and the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.
Investigators from the Toronto Police Homicide Unit classified the shooting as targeted and said it was not a random act. Inspector Errol Watson said the incident could cause concern among the public and urged witnesses to come forward, noting officers were canvassing for video footage and other evidence to identify suspects and reconstruct events.
Shoppers expressed shock. One witness said the area is usually busy and family-friendly, while another noted that many people did not hear the shots until police cordoned off the area.
Nandakumar had lived in Canada for about six years and worked in the IT sector. His father, Nandan Kumar, in Nelamangala near Bengaluru, has appealed for government assistance to repatriate the body and investigate the case.
No arrests have been made so far, and police have not released suspect descriptions or details on the motive.
The Toronto Police Service continues to investigate and has urged anyone with information to contact the Homicide Unit or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
