Power bank explodes on IndiGo flight, passenger suffers ankle fracture during evacuation at Chandigarh airport

A passenger seated on 25F, Richa Acharya (left), suffered an ankle injury after slipping while descending the slide (right) amid the rush. (Express photos)

Panic gripped passengers at Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport on Tuesday afternoon after a power bank reportedly exploded and caught fire inside an IndiGo flight, filling the cabin with smoke and forcing an emergency evacuation.

The Ahmedabad–Chandigarh flight, operating as IndiGo 6E-108, had landed safely at 3.29 pm when the incident occurred during taxiing. According to information, a passenger seated on 39C, identified as Devansh, alerted the crew after noticing fire in his power bank.

Sensing the gravity of the situation, the cabin crew promptly used onboard fire extinguishers to douse the flames. However, smoke had already spread inside the cabin, triggering panic among passengers eager to disembark.