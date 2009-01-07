India-Pak stand-off defies basic theories of conflict resolution

A seminar on the topic: Indo-Pak conflict: Can the issue be resolved? was held at Rotary Club in Sector 18 today. Dinesh Kumar,a Rotary World Peace Fellow and a defence analyst,was the guest of honour. Referring to the topic of discussion,Kumar said the India-Pakistan stand-off defies some basic theories of conflict resolution.

He said: Despite four conventional wars and numerous acts of terror,India and Pakistan have still not reached a level of hurting stalemate where it becomes expensive for both sides to engage in conflict. While Pakistan continues to increase its aggressiveness,India is content to remain passive in action and is thunderous only in words. International mediation too,has worked only in parts and as a short-term measure. He added: India must take defence and security more seriously. It needs to workout a plan to make every act of terrorism more expensive for Pakistan,a country which former US Secretary of State Madeline Albright has termed as an international migraine.

The seminar was attended by eminent city citizens including civil servants,retired army personnel,politicians and municipal corporation councillors including Arshad Khan and Amrit Bolaria.

