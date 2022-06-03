scorecardresearch
Friday, June 03, 2022
What’s on Chandigarh: Mallika Sarabhai at annual session of Indian Women Network

Besides an interactive segment with Mallika Sarabhai, the event will have a session on ‘Diversity Beyond Gender’. There will also be a recital by Pramod Kumar (tabla) and Prakash Nepali (flute).

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
Updated: June 3, 2022 6:00:55 pm
Mallika Sarabhai. (File)

WHAT: Indian classical dancer, actor, writer and activist Mallika Sarabhai will be the guest of honour at the Indian Women Network (IWN) Chandigarh Tricity Chapter’s 2021-22 annual session. The public session is titled ‘Diversity Beyond Gender’ and the evening will include the announcement of incoming chairwoman Nagina Bains. Apart from an interactive session with Sarabhai, people can look forward to a recital by Pramod Kumar (tabla) and Prakash Nepali (flute).

In 2013, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) launched the IWN in a bid to make it the most extensive network for career women. The thought behind the formation of IWN was that career women require a structured network to meet like-minded women to discuss and overcome challenges that they may be facing at the workplace. IWN works towards enabling women to become better professionals and achievers in their respective fields through various initiatives and activities. The CII IWN Chandigarh Chapter was formally launched in 2017. Through this network, the effort is to provide a platform for women to discuss issues and opportunities, and also learn from each other’s experiences and from expert guest speakers. IWN aspires to create diverse activities that will connect women from across the world.

WHEN & WHERE: 4.30 pm onwards on June 4 (Saturday) at CII Northern Region Headquarters, Sector 31 A, Chandigarh

