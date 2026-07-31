27 countries offer visa-free entry, 47 visa-on-arrival to Indians

Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari questions decline in India’s passport mobility ranking.

Written by: Hina Rohtaki
3 min readChandigarhJul 31, 2026 06:55 PM IST
27 countries offer visa-free entry, 47 visa-on-arrival to IndiansThe government said visa-free entry and visa-on-arrival arrangements depend on factors such as bilateral relations and the principle of reciprocity, as visa issuance is a sovereign decision of each country. (Image generated using AI)
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Indian passport holders can travel to 27 countries without a visa and avail visa-on-arrival in 47 countries, while 66 countries offer e-Visa facilities, the Centre informed Parliament on Friday. It said the government is continuously engaging with foreign governments to expand visa-free, visa-on-arrival and e-Visa access for Indian citizens.

The information was shared in response to a question by Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari and MP Ravindra Vasantrao Chavan, who sought details on the reported decline in India’s global passport mobility, the limited number of visa-free destinations, the countries offering visa-free, visa-on-arrival and other travel facilitation arrangements, whether the government had assessed the factors affecting passport mobility, and its strategy to improve India’s global passport standing over the next five years.

Replying to the query, the government said there is no universally accepted global passport ranking system, and rankings published by private institutions are based on parameters decided by them and cannot be treated as a standard benchmark.

“Government is aware of some such ratings which are published by certain private institutions based on parameters unilaterally decided by them. In the absence of universally acceptable criteria to rank passports, there is no ranking system for passports at global level that can be taken as a standard,” the reply stated.

It added that, as on date, 27 countries provide visa-free entry, 47 offer visa-on-arrival and 66 provide e-Visa facilities to Indian passport holders.

The government said visa-free entry and visa-on-arrival arrangements depend on factors such as bilateral relations and the principle of reciprocity, as visa issuance is a sovereign decision of each country.

“Keeping that in mind, Government of India engages in regular dialogue with foreign countries on visa policies intended to improve ease of travel for Indian citizens, including visa-free travel opportunities, mobility and travel facilitation, visa overstay concerns, passport security and immigration procedures. This is done through bilateral mechanisms, such as Consular Dialogues as well as Official and High-Level visits,” it said.

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The Centre also said sustained efforts have been made to align the Indian passport with the latest international standards by incorporating updated security features in electronic travel documents in line with the guidelines of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

It further informed Parliament that it maintains continuous engagement with foreign governments to improve the ease of travel for Indian citizens by expanding visa-free opportunities, strengthening mobility arrangements and facilitating smoother international travel through Consular Dialogues and official and high-level visits.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Hina Rohtaki
Hina Rohtaki

Hina Rohtaki is a Special Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. She is one of the most prominent journalists covering the Chandigarh Administration, civic issues, and the unique political status of the Union Territory. Professional Background Experience: She has been in the field for over a decade and is known for her investigative reporting on administrative waste and urban governance. Awards: She is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award, which was presented to her by the President of India in January 2020. She was also awarded the Jethmalani prize (The Will of Steel Awards) in 2025 in the Empowerment category for a series of articles that highlighted the struggles of Covid widows. Core Beat: Her primary focus is the Chandigarh administrative structure, the Union Territory's financial management, and urban development projects. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent work highlights a focus on government accountability, administrative expenditures, and civic trends: 1. Investigative & Financial Reporting "Fuelling power: Senior UT IAS officers guzzled petrol worth Rs 30 lakh in 2 yrs" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative report detailing the high fuel bills of top bureaucrats, including the Finance Secretary and Chief Secretary’s staff. "Admn spends Rs 1.5 crore on dismantling road railings and fixing again after increasing height" (Dec 8, 2025): Highlighting administrative waste on "non-viable" solutions for pedestrian control. "Chandigarh’s finances under ministry’s watch now" (Nov 27, 2025): Reporting on the new requirement for MHA approval for all new projects in the UT. 2. Governance & Constitutional Status "What will it mean for Chandigarh if it is brought under Article 240?" (Nov 24, 2025): An "Explained" piece on the potential constitutional shift that would grant the President more power over the UT's governance. "MP Manish Tewari moves Bill seeking directly elected Mayor with 5-year tenure" (Dec 6, 2025): Covering the legislative push to reform Chandigarh's municipal leadership structure. "No proposal to increase Mayor's term in Chandigarh by 5 years: Centre" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on the Union government's response to demands for a longer mayoral term. 3. Urban Infrastructure & Environment "Chandigarh admn cuts power to India's tallest air purifier, asks firm to dismantle it" (Nov 17, 2025): A critical report on the failure of a high-cost environmental project deemed "of no use" by experts. "UT rethinks 24/7 water supply project as costs soar" (Nov 26, 2025): Detailing the financial challenges and delays in modernizing the city's water network. "Centre 'obfuscating, covering up' MC's shifting deadlines for clearing Dadu Majra dump" (Dec 12, 2025): Reporting on the ongoing controversy surrounding the city's major waste dump. 4. Lifestyle & Local Trends "Chandigarh turns into a Thar city as women fuel the surge" (Dec 2, 2025): A feature on a unique automotive trend in the city, with a record 600 registrations by women drivers this year. "After fivefold spike in 2023, EV sales struggle to pick pace in Chandigarh" (Dec 2, 2025): Analyzing the slowdown in electric vehicle adoption despite previous surges. Signature Beat Hina is known for her meticulous tracking of RTI (Right to Information) data to expose administrative inefficiency. Her "Ground Zero" reporting on the Dadu Majra garbage dump and her scrutiny of the Chandigarh Smart City projects have made her a key figure in the city’s civil society discourse. X (Twitter):  @HinaRohtaki ... Read More

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