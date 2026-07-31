27 countries offer visa-free entry, 47 visa-on-arrival to Indians

Indian passport holders can travel to 27 countries without a visa and avail visa-on-arrival in 47 countries, while 66 countries offer e-Visa facilities, the Centre informed Parliament on Friday. It said the government is continuously engaging with foreign governments to expand visa-free, visa-on-arrival and e-Visa access for Indian citizens.

The information was shared in response to a question by Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari and MP Ravindra Vasantrao Chavan, who sought details on the reported decline in India’s global passport mobility, the limited number of visa-free destinations, the countries offering visa-free, visa-on-arrival and other travel facilitation arrangements, whether the government had assessed the factors affecting passport mobility, and its strategy to improve India’s global passport standing over the next five years.

Replying to the query, the government said there is no universally accepted global passport ranking system, and rankings published by private institutions are based on parameters decided by them and cannot be treated as a standard benchmark.

“Government is aware of some such ratings which are published by certain private institutions based on parameters unilaterally decided by them. In the absence of universally acceptable criteria to rank passports, there is no ranking system for passports at global level that can be taken as a standard,” the reply stated.

It added that, as on date, 27 countries provide visa-free entry, 47 offer visa-on-arrival and 66 provide e-Visa facilities to Indian passport holders.

The government said visa-free entry and visa-on-arrival arrangements depend on factors such as bilateral relations and the principle of reciprocity, as visa issuance is a sovereign decision of each country.

“Keeping that in mind, Government of India engages in regular dialogue with foreign countries on visa policies intended to improve ease of travel for Indian citizens, including visa-free travel opportunities, mobility and travel facilitation, visa overstay concerns, passport security and immigration procedures. This is done through bilateral mechanisms, such as Consular Dialogues as well as Official and High-Level visits,” it said.

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The Centre also said sustained efforts have been made to align the Indian passport with the latest international standards by incorporating updated security features in electronic travel documents in line with the guidelines of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

It further informed Parliament that it maintains continuous engagement with foreign governments to improve the ease of travel for Indian citizens by expanding visa-free opportunities, strengthening mobility arrangements and facilitating smoother international travel through Consular Dialogues and official and high-level visits.