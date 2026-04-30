Two Indian-origin men arrested after helicopter chase in Calgary

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A dramatic late-night helicopter chase over northeast Calgary led to the arrest of two Indian-origin men accused of carrying out a mailbox theft spree that hit more than 35 residents and resulted in 98 criminal charges.
The accused, Kulwinder Singh, 35, of Chestermere, and Jagroop Singh, 27, of Calgary, were arrested after Calgary Police received reports around 2.30 am on April 21 of two men allegedly breaking into community mailboxes in the Skyview Ranch area.
What followed was a swift aerial pursuit. Calgary Police’s HAWCS helicopter unit was deployed overhead and quickly locked on to the suspects’ vehicle as it moved through the neighbourhood’s streets in the early hours. Guided by live aerial surveillance, officers on the ground intercepted the vehicle and carried out a traffic stop, bringing the chase to an end.
Police said officers recovered a large quantity of stolen mail along with break-in tools from the vehicle.
Investigators believe the thefts affected more than 35 victims in northeast Calgary. The recovered mail included cheques, credit cards and identification documents, items that police said could be used for identity theft, unauthorised bank withdrawals and other fraudulent activity.
Kulwinder Singh has been charged with 44 offences, including 38 counts of theft of mail, three counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000, one count of mischief under $5,000, one count of possession of break-in instruments and one count of possession of a stolen credit card. He is scheduled to appear in court on May 1.
Jagroop Singh faces 54 charges, including 38 counts of theft of mail, six counts of possession of a stolen credit card, two counts of possession of identity documents, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000, one count of mischief under $5,000, one count of disguise with intent, one count of possession of break-in instruments and one count of possession of stolen property over $5,000. He was due to appear in court on April 30.
The arrests come amid growing concern over mailbox thefts in Calgary’s northeast, where at least 35 such incidents have been reported in District 5 since January this year.
The case also echoes a major Canadian mail theft investigation in October 2025, when police in Peel and Hamilton charged eight Punjabi-origin men with 344 offences after recovering more than $400,000 worth of stolen mail, credit cards and gift cards.
Police have not said whether the Calgary accused are linked to a wider organised network, but the volume of charges and the material seized suggest a targeted operation.
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