Two Indian-origin men arrested after helicopter chase in Calgary

The accused, Kulwinder Singh, 35, of Chestermere, and Jagroop Singh, 27, of Calgary, were arrested after Calgary Police received reports around 2.30 am on April 21 of two men allegedly breaking into community mailboxes in the Skyview Ranch area. (Source: File/ Representational)

A dramatic late-night helicopter chase over northeast Calgary led to the arrest of two Indian-origin men accused of carrying out a mailbox theft spree that hit more than 35 residents and resulted in 98 criminal charges.

The accused, Kulwinder Singh, 35, of Chestermere, and Jagroop Singh, 27, of Calgary, were arrested after Calgary Police received reports around 2.30 am on April 21 of two men allegedly breaking into community mailboxes in the Skyview Ranch area.

What followed was a swift aerial pursuit. Calgary Police’s HAWCS helicopter unit was deployed overhead and quickly locked on to the suspects’ vehicle as it moved through the neighbourhood’s streets in the early hours. Guided by live aerial surveillance, officers on the ground intercepted the vehicle and carried out a traffic stop, bringing the chase to an end.