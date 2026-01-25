Indian-origin man gunned down in Burnaby amid suspected gang links

The shooting occurred shortly before 5.30 pm near the 3700 block of Canada Way, close to Boundary Road, during the evening rush hour. (Express Photo)

An Indian-origin man was shot dead in a targeted attack in Canada’s Burnaby Thursday, in what authorities described as the latest incident linked to British Columbia province’s protracted gang violence.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT), which has taken over the probe from the Burnaby Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), identified the victim as Dilraj Singh Gill, 28, a Vancouver resident. Investigators believe the shooting was not random and is connected to the province’s ongoing gang conflict.

The shooting occurred shortly before 5.30 pm near the 3700 block of Canada Way, close to Boundary Road, during the evening rush hour. Burnaby RCMP officers responded to multiple reports of gunfire and found Gill suffering from critical gunshot wounds at what is believed to be a gas station parking lot. Despite immediate life-saving efforts by first responders, he was pronounced dead at the scene.