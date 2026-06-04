Indian national held in US gold bar scam targeting elderly woman

A 20-year-old Indian national has been arrested in Florida for allegedly attempting to collect nearly $5,00,000 worth of gold from an elderly woman who was targeted in an elaborate phishing and impersonation scam involving fake federal agents.

The accused, Gurpinder Singh, is being held without bond in the county jail, with an ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) detainer noted due to his immigration status.

According to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, Gurpinder Singh, a resident of French Camp, California, was arrested on June 1 during an FBI-assisted sting operation after authorities uncovered a plot to defraud a Gainesville woman of gold bars valued at $4,97,229.

Investigators said the victim was first contacted through an email purporting to be from Amazon regarding a problem with her bank account. After calling a phone number provided in the message, she was allegedly told by individuals posing as government officials that her identity and Social Security number had been compromised.

One of the callers, who identified himself as a Federal Trade Commission agent, allegedly instructed the woman to convert her assets into gold bars for “safekeeping”. Acting on those instructions, she purchased more than $1,01,000 worth of gold and handed it over to a man posing as a Treasury Department agent at a gas station in Orange Lake.

The scammers later demanded that she purchase an additional $4,00,000 worth of gold, claiming it was necessary to fully secure her assets and obtain a new Social Security number.

Federal investigators became aware of the scheme and coordinated a controlled operation with the victim and the local police. The woman sent photographs of gold bars worth $4,97,229 to the suspects and arranged a handover on June 1 near SW Archer Road in Gainesville.

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Authorities said undercover officers observed a black Kia parked near the meeting location with Singh inside. Investigators alleged that Singh was monitoring the victim’s vehicle while speaking on the phone, a behaviour consistent with that of a courier in such fraud operations.

Gurpinder Singh (Photo Credit: Special Arrangement) Gurpinder Singh (Photo Credit: Special Arrangement)

Singh was subsequently arrested at a Chevron gas station on SW Archer Road. Officials said he identified himself using an Indian passport and a California driver’s licence and admitted that he had recently flown from California to Florida.

He has been charged with grand theft and is being held without bond in the Alachua County Jail. Authorities have also lodged an immigration detainer against him.

Series of prosecutions

The case is the latest in a series of prosecutions linked to “gold bar” scams that have proliferated across the United States in recent years. In February this year, Missouri resident Sital Singh was sentenced to four years in federal prison for his role in a conspiracy that stole more than $9 million from elderly victims across 10 states. Prosecutors said victims were persuaded through fake tech-support and government-impersonation calls to purchase gold bars, which were then collected by couriers.

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US authorities have spent several years dismantling large-scale fraud operations allegedly run from call centres in India. In one of the biggest crackdowns, federal investigators charged dozens of people linked to IRS and immigration impersonation scams that targeted thousands of Americans and generated millions of dollars in losses. Several cases involved US-based associates who allegedly collected money, laundered proceeds, or facilitated transfers on behalf of overseas operators.