DNA tests, legal aid: Centre asks Punjab to help families of men killed in Russia
The Ministry of External Affairs shared a list of six men from Punjab who were killed in the Russia-Ukraine war. While three families are waiting for the repatriation of bodies, three others are yet to receive compensation.
The Centre has directed the Punjab government to immediately assist the families of the men from the state who were allegedly lured to Russia by travel agents on the promise of jobs, later forced into the Russian armed forces, and died during the ongoing conflict with Ukraine. While the families of some men await compensation, others are still waiting for the repatriation of mortal remains.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday directed the Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan governments to help the families get DNA tests of their parents done so that these can be matched with the bodies.
The MEA has asked the states to ensure that district legal services authorities provide free legal aid for the DNA tests, submission of compensation claims to the Russian authorities, and other formalities. The MEA has also asked that DNA matching should be arranged before handing over the mortal remains, and translated documents for compensation claims should be supplied.
The pendency of claims should not delay the return of bodies or the last rites, the communication to the three states said. “The DNA test reports may be shared with MEA for forwarding the same through our embassy in Moscow to Russian authorities for identification of mortal remains/the missing individuals,” the letter states.
The Centre had informed the Supreme Court that 49 of the approximately 217 Indians recruited into the Russian armed forces had died. The MEA shared a list of six men from Amritsar, Batala, Tarn Taran, Gurdaspur and Ludhiana with the Punjab government.
Of these, the bodies of Sahil Sekhri of Amritsar, Gursewak Singh of Gurdaspur, and Samarjeet Singh of Ludhiana were sent back on June 24, May 8, and March 11, respectively. “We did not know he was being recruited in the Russian Army. Had we known. We would have never sent him there. We received his remains, and he was cremated, but we are yet to get compensation. I do not know what to do,” Anita Sekhri, Sahil’s mother, said.
The families of the three other men are still awaiting their bodies. Hira Singh of Amritsar reportedly died on November 4, 2025. Evacuation from the active combat zone was not possible at the time. A note verbale, a diplomatic message, was sent to Russian authorities on December 16, 2025.
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A note verbale on Harvinder Singh of Tarn Taran was sent on November 4, 2025, but there have been no updates from the Russian side. Jarnail Singh of Tarn Taran has been missing since October 20, 2025. A note verbale for his whereabouts was sent on November 12, 2025.
“It is a welcome step that the state government will help the families. I had to spend Rs 25,000 each to get the DNA sampling done for my mother and me. My mother’s DNA matched 95 per cent with Mandeep. We got his mortal remains. Now, we are waiting for the compensation of Rs 1.30 crore,” Jagdeep Singh, whose brother Mandeep was killed in a drone attack in Russia, said. While Mandeep’s name is not in the MEA list, Jagdeep is helping the families of such victims.
A 28-year-old man from Goraya, Mandeep was allegedly duped by fraudulent travel agents who promised him work in Italy but instead trafficked him to Russia in late 2023. He was coerced into the Russian army, deployed to the Ukraine conflict, and killed in a drone attack in March 2024. His family received his repatriated remains in January.
Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India.
Professional Background
Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state.
Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions.
Special Projects:
Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship.
Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government:
1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs
"Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA.
"Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor.
"Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas.
2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls
"Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections.
"AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections.
"Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership.
3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy
"Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government.
"Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP.
4. Welfare & Economy
"Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program.
"Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025).
Signature Beat
Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens.
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