Indian golf union Northern India Junior Boys Tournament: 14-yr-old Chandigarh golfer claims tied-second spot

Fourteen-year-old Chandigarh golfer Jai Gupta claimed the tied-second spot along with Abhinav Sahay of Bihar and Manoj S of Karnataka in boys’ category B in the Indian Golf Union (IGU) Northern India Junior Boys Tournament played at Rambagh Golf Course in Jaipur on Friday.

Gupta, who is a student of ST John’s High School, Sector 26, carded a fourth round score of one over-73 to finish with an overall score of 23-over-303 and claim the tied-second place. Anshul Mishra of West Bengal claimed the title with an overall score of 10-over-290.

“I was playing in my first tournament of the season and I am happy with the tied-second finish. As the temperatures here at Jaipur were constantly above 40 degrees, the main challenge was to keep one’s cool in these conditions. IGU allowed all the golfers an early tee-off in the tournament and it helped a bit.

Tackling the golf course in such conditions was the main challenge,” said Gupta.

The youngster will now be playing in the IGU Tournament in Panchkula starting next week before playing at KGA Bengaluru, followed by IGU Tournament in Andhra Pradesh.

The youngster, who trains under coach Saahir Singh at Chandigarh Golf Club, had finished 11th in the IGU category B merit list in 2021.