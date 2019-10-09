At this Mohali restaurant, Indian ethnic fare from Kiwi land

Amardeep Singh, who runs the Ethnic Coriander Mint (ECM), a popular food chain in New Zealand , has decided to come back to his roots, his parent state of Punjab.

What is noteworthy is that Amardeep is also the head chef at ECM that has three branches in Rolleston, Bushinn and St Asaph. The high point of his culinary career, he says, was when Prince Charles along with the Duchess of Cornwall visited his stall at the A&P show in New Zealand and showered praises on his cooking.

Amardeep modestly says, “It was the aroma of the Indian spices that attracted the Prince and Duchess to my stall.”

Back in Mohali after PM Narendra Modi’s call to NRIs, Amardeep says he was also egged on by his father Late Hardarshan Singh who was in the Air Force, to open his chain in Mohali.

Amardeep, who has set up ECM at Bestech Square Mall, says, “Our USP is that we procure ingredients from the best sources. Jeera comes from Rajasthan and spices from Goa. All the chicken and mutton is cooked after marination and fermentation.We select the finest cuts and seasonal veggies that go into our dishes.”

The menu is mouth-watering. The signature dishes in the main course include Murg Kadhai, Chicken Posht, Fish Malabari, Chicken Madras & of course the quintessential Butter Chicken.

The restaurant has brought its in house recipe from New Zealand for this all time favourite. Mutton Madras, Chicken Vindaloo, two spicy and tangy chicken dished, are also must tries. Murgh Dum Biryani and Vegetable Jalfrezi are inviting. In small bites, Lal Mirch Ka Paneer,Tikka Bharwan Golgappe, Palak Patta Chaat are delectable.

The clay oven recipes boast of Ajwaini Soya Chaap for vegetarians and Coriander’s Special Tikka and Gosht Roonaki Seekh for meat eaters.

Chocolate Naans, sumptuous Malabar Paranthas and a host of other options are available in the breads section.

The menu is doted with health benefits of traditional Indian spices and herbs.

At one place, it mentions how turmeric known as golden spice of India, purifies blood and prevents cough and cold. A line about Basil talks about how it helps to fight infections while nutmeg is a highly effective stress reliever.

The furniture here is that same as that in the NZ outlets with marble table tops and cushy chairs.

A meal for two at ECM will cost Rs. 1000