Indian dies by suicide in New York: Raghav Chadha asks Jaishankar to intervene, get justice for Mandeep Kaur

August 8, 2022 10:42:20 pm
Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha on Monday sought the immediate intervention of External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, to get justice for Mandeep Kaur, a 30-year-old woman in New York who recently died by suicide under tragic circumstances,
Chadha, a Rajya Sabha member from Punjab, also requested the Union minister to ensure that Kaur’s mortal remains are repatriated as soon as possible.
Mandeep Kaur had allegedly died by suicide inside her New Yourk home on August 3 after allegedly being subjected to domestic abuse by her husband Ranjodhbeer Singh Sandhu. Kaur had posted an online video in which she described years of physical and mental torture at the hands of her husband that prompted her to take the extreme step.
Chadha informed the Union minister that the unfortunate demise of Mandeep Kaur, who left behind a grieving family and two children, has shocked the whole country. She had suffered untold harassment by her relatives that spurred her to take the unfortunate step, he said.
“We cannot bring her back. But I urge the external affairs ministry to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice and her family’s demand to bring her body back to India is met immediately,” Chadha said in his memorandum submitted to the Union minister.
Expressing sorrow over the incident, Chadha said that Kaur had made multiple unsuccessful attempts to escape her abusive marriage. The MP said that it is a matter of concern that many such Indian women are struggling with domestic abuse in foreign countries.
He urged the Ministry to take urgent steps to prevent a re-occurrence and provide means to Indian women living abroad to escape cycles of violence and abuse by perpetrators of such crimes.
