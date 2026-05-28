Indian-origin couple charged in Canada after baby’s remains found in Halifax woods

A disturbing case involving the death of a newborn has shaken the Canadian city of Halifax, with an Indian-origin couple facing multiple charges after the remains of a baby were found in a wooded area over the weekend.

The incident came to light last Friday evening when emergency services responded to a 911 call regarding a 23-year-old woman found in life-threatening condition at an apartment building on Willett Street in Halifax’s Clayton Park neighbourhood in Nova Scotia.

Medical staff later determined that the woman had recently given birth, but no infant was found with her, prompting an urgent search operation involving Halifax Regional Police, firefighters, paramedics and Halifax Search and Rescue teams.