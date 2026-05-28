Indian-origin couple charged in Canada after baby’s remains found in Halifax woods

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A disturbing case involving the death of a newborn has shaken the Canadian city of Halifax, with an Indian-origin couple facing multiple charges after the remains of a baby were found in a wooded area over the weekend.
The incident came to light last Friday evening when emergency services responded to a 911 call regarding a 23-year-old woman found in life-threatening condition at an apartment building on Willett Street in Halifax’s Clayton Park neighbourhood in Nova Scotia.
Medical staff later determined that the woman had recently given birth, but no infant was found with her, prompting an urgent search operation involving Halifax Regional Police, firefighters, paramedics and Halifax Search and Rescue teams.
The police said interviews conducted over the weekend with four individuals known to the woman led investigators nearly 10 km away to a wooded area off Old Coach Road near Prospect Road in Goodwood. On Sunday afternoon, the remains of a newborn were discovered there.
Halifax Regional Police said an autopsy by the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service is underway to determine the cause and manner of death.
Investigators have so far been unable to speak to the mother, who remains in hospital in critical condition. The police said her life-threatening condition appears linked to a medical emergency and not violence.
Sukhpreet Singh, 23, described by the police as a relative of the mother, and his wife Ramandeep Kaur, 26, have been charged with concealing the body of a child with intent to hide its delivery, offering an indignity to human remains, obstruction of justice and resisting a peace officer.
The couple made brief virtual appearances before Halifax Provincial Court on Monday. Crown attorney Paul Carver sought an adjournment, saying there was potential for “additional very serious charges” as investigators review further evidence.
Both accused were remanded in custody and are scheduled to appear for a bail hearing on Thursday. Kaur has expressed a preference to appear in person before the court. Two other people detained earlier for questioning were later released without charges.
The case has triggered shock and grief in the diverse Clayton Park community. Local residents and business owners expressed concern for the woman and sorrow over the infant’s death.
Paul Service, chief director of Halifax Search and Rescue, described the operation as emotionally difficult and said counselling and debriefing support was being provided to volunteers involved in the search.
Staff Sgt. Garland Carmichael of Halifax Regional Police’s Employee Family Assistance Program said investigations involving children are among the most emotionally taxing for officers and emergency responders.
Police Chief Donald MacLean described the case as one of the force’s most difficult recent investigations.
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