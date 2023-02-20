scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Indian Coffee House opens first branch in Panchkula

The Indian Coffee House in Panchkula has the same menu as the other branches across the country, with no change in price as well.

Indian Coffee House PanchkulaThe new venue of the India Coffee House that opened its gates on February 1 sees approximately 100 customers every day with family gatherings and older age people. (Express image/File)

The iconic Indian Coffee House (ICH) has opened a branch in Sector 20, Panchkula. With a seating capacity of 50, this is the first branch of the Indian heritage eatery in Panchkula and the third in the tricity.

The place known for its affordable prices and a menu that boasts traditional South Indian cuisine, along with popular international options has a total of 15 employees and 2 chefs, hailing from Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. It has the same menu as the other branches across the country, with no change in price as well.

The new venue that opened its gates on February 1 sees approximately 100 customers every day with family gatherings and older age people. The store runs seven days a week from 9 am to 10 pm.

The manager of the new branch, Biju KT, hails from Kerala and has been working with ICH for the past 27 years. He has previously worked in the Chandigarh branch of the organization and other branches across the country.

“ICH is not just any other coffee outlet, but it holds a sentimental value amongst its regular customers. This branch has been opened due to the demand by customers around the area as Sector 17 was a bit far from here and customers had to wait before getting a seat there,” said Biju KT. The management has promised to maintain the quality and ambience of the coffee house and continue to provide an exceptional experience to its customers.

The Indian Coffee House is a heritage chain of coffee houses that originated in the early 1940s during the British Raj. It has a rich history and has been an integral part of the Indian culture, serving not only coffee but also a glimpse of the country’s past.

First published on: 20-02-2023 at 13:26 IST
