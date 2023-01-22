In village, people say ‘ladki ho kar kaise kar legi’, I say ‘kar loongi’

With the Army clearing the promotion of women officers to the rank of Colonel, doors are now open to women to command regiments and battalions in the Army and then aspire to higher ranks like Brigadier, Maj Gen, Lt Gen and eventually someday as General. The Indian Express spoke to several girl cadets of Mai Bhago Armed Forces Preparatory Institute in Mohali who are undergoing training to prepare them to join the defence services and asked them how the Army’s decision impacted their enthusiasm levels.

1. Diksha Dhiman, 20 years

Home: Pathankot

Family: Father repairs electronic devices , mother homemaker

Motivation: We have heard about Capt Shiva Chauhan who has been posted to Siachen glacier as first woman officer. The promotion announcement is also exciting. Every individual holds certain capabilities. It should not be about gender. Vacancies are increasing and we can visualise changes are happening for future for the better.

We are seeing a transition for women which is seen as a motivation to keep us driving. We face lot of challenges.

2. Khushi Dutta, 19 years

Home: Mohali

Family: Father works in education consultancy firm, mother homemaker, brother studying in Canada

Motivation: It is a great opportunity for women to be at parity with males in the Army. It is very motivating. We feel we are being given opportunities which were earlier denied to us.

3. Mehak Dahiya, 19 year

Home: Mohali, originally from Sonepat

Family: Father is govt teacher in Haryana and mother is real estate agent

Motivation: The scope for a career in Army is getting wider with command opportunities. It is motivating to other girls who want to make it a lifetime career. It gives a sense of security.

3. Deepnoor Sahota, 19 years

Home: Gurdaspur

Family: Father professor in computer science engg, mother principal in government school,

brother studying in Canada

Motivation: I don’t see it is as women empowerment. If you are a woman in defence services you are already empowered. Opening Artillery for women and command opportunities for women is good. I feel combat branches of Army will also be open for women eventually.

Women are more organised and better at taking informed decisions.

4. Aarti Pathania, 18 years

Home: Village Bambowal, Mukerian

Family: Father is a govt english teacher, mother hindi teacher.

Motivation: The change is happening gradually and that is good. If we deserve it we will get it. Stereotypes are true to some extent. In villages they say why send girls into Army. Ladki hoke kaise kar logi (how will she do it as a girl). I said “kar loongi” (I will do it). Times are changing.

5. Shweta, 19 years

Amloh

Father is a tailor and mother homemaker

Brother is BEd and gives tuition

My teacher told me about this institute.

These are very encouraging initiatives. Women are also as capable as men. For aspirants like us it is very motivating that we can also hold those higher ranks which men do. Many girls getting motivated in schools to join Army.

Advertisement

6. Navneet Kaur, 19 years

Home: Rajpura

Family: Father retd from army and mother homemaker, brother in class 10

Motivation: Great decision. Women will do well in Command. For combat role too they can do well. History tells us that women have done well in combat. We have example of Rani Jhansi and Mai Bhago as examples also.

7. Sehajveer Kaur, 19 years

Home: Village Aloona, Rajpura

Family : Father is farmer and mother is a housewife.

Motivation: More opportunities give encouragement to girls like me. Only if we put pressure on ourselves where we are commanding a regiment or battalion can we see the best come out of us.

8. Subin Sandhu, 18 years

Home: Ludhiana

Family: Father is Colonel in Army and mother homemaker

Motivation: The fact that Army is accepting women in command roles is a very good decision. One day or the other they had to do it. Women can do whatever men can.

My father commanded battalion in Siachen. It is a tough life. It will be difficult for women because of biological reasons. But it is not impossible. There is a mindset which has to change.

Advertisement

9. Navkiran Chauhan, 19 years

Home: Gurdaspur

Family: Father passed away in 2007, mother govt teacher, brother in class 12

Motivation: More responsibility is good. Society is evolving and so is Army. Women are breaking shackles. We asked for it because we think we are capable of it. In village they say, “You are very soft, it is very difficult to do”. It is definitely a life full of hardship but we are motivated.

10. Palak Virdi, 18 years

Home: Pathankot

Family: Father is a businessman, mother homemaker, younger brother and sister in school.

Motivation: Change is slow but it is gradual and irreversible. Women have all the skills needed and it is good to see Army is accepting this. Women should be given equal opportunities in combat branches also.