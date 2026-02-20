Indian American Optum director Karan Gupta convicted in $1.2 million US ‘ghost employee scam’

Sentencing for Karan Gupta has not yet been scheduled. He faces the possibility of a substantial prison term, fines and restitution.

Karan Gupta, a former senior director at Optum, a subsidiary of UnitedHealth Group, has been convicted in a major ghost employee and kickback fraud scheme that cost the company more than $1.2 million.

A federal jury in Minneapolis on February 18 found the California resident guilty on one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, 10 counts of wire fraud and one count of money laundering conspiracy following a six-day trial.

According to the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Minnesota and the FBI’s Minneapolis Field Office, Gupta allegedly orchestrated a years-long scheme in which he hired a lifelong friend, Shangraf Kaul of New Jersey, into a managerial data engineering role for which he was unqualified. Prosecutors said Gupta provided a false resume to secure the position and then became Kaul’s direct supervisor.