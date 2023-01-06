India to deploy platoon of women peacekeepers in Sudan

India is all set to deploy a platoon of Women Peacekeepers in Abyei on the border of Sudan and South Sudan as part of the Indian Battalion in the United Nations Interim Security Force, Abyei (UNISFA) on January 6.

This will be India’s largest single unit of women peacekeepers in a UN Mission since it deployed the first-ever all women’s contingent in Liberia in 2007.

According to a statement by India’s permanent representative in New York, the deployment will also herald the country’s intent of increasing the number of women in peacekeeping contingents.

The Indian contingent, comprising two officers and 25 Other Ranks, will form part of an engagement platoon and specialize in community outreach, besides performing extensive security related tasks as well.

“Their presence will be especially welcome in Abyei, where a recent spurt in violence has triggered a spate of challenging humanitarian concerns for women and children in the conflict zone,” the statement read.

Women peacekeepers are highly regarded in peacekeeping missions throughout the world for their ability to reach out and connect with women and children in local population, especially victims of sexual violence in conflict zones.

“Indian women particularly have a tradition in Peacekeeping. Dr Kiran Bedi, UN’s first Police Adviser, Major Suman Gawani and Shakti Devi have made a mark for themselves in UN Peacekeeping. Our teams in the Congo and South Sudan have also done sterling work in mainstreaming women and children into Community and Social developmental projects at the grassroots level,” the statement added.