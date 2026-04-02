Oil for rice: Punjab exporters call for barter deal with Iran amid trade disruptions

India exports over 6 million tonnes of basmati annually, valued at over Rs 55,000 crore, to more than 150 countries. (File photo)

With the war in West Asia disrupting India’s rice exports, exporters in Punjab have renewed calls for an urgent barter trade arrangement with Iran—proposing crude oil imports in exchange for rice shipments settled in Indian rupees—as a practical way to safeguard trade and reduce financial stress.

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The demand has gained fresh urgency after rumours that a vessel carrying an Indian rice consignment was struck by a drone near Dubai port, triggering fears over the safety of shipments moving through volatile West Asian routes.

The Punjab Rice Millers Exporters Association (PRMEA), in a written representation sent to the Union Commerce Ministry on Thursday, highlighted that the ongoing geopolitical instability has severely disrupted India’s rice trade, particularly in the Gulf and West Asian markets that account for over 80 per cent of basmati exports.