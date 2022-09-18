scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 17, 2022

‘India on path of becoming superpower in next 25 yrs,’ says Smriti Irani

"The Prime Minister has laid the foundation for India's charge to the top and there is now no stopping India from moving on the path of becoming more resilient, capable and stronger, and ultimately becoming the world superpower in the next 25 years," said the union minister for women and child development, and minority affairs.

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani. (Express file photo)

Union Minister Smriti Irani Saturday said India is moving strongly on the path of becoming more resilient, capable and stronger and will become the world superpower by 2047. She said the country is moving strongly on the path of becoming more resilient, capable and stronger under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The Prime Minister has laid the foundation for India’s charge to the top and there is now no stopping India from moving on the path of becoming more resilient, capable and stronger, and ultimately becoming the world superpower in the next 25 years,” said the union minister for women and child development, and minority affairs.

She was addressing a gathering at a health check-up camp organised by Chandigarh Welfare Trust (CWT), along with the NID Foundation and Chandigarh University here on the occasion of ‘Seva Diwas’ being celebrated as part of the celebrations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 72nd birthday.

The camp was inaugurated by Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit. He said serving the poor and needy people by organising such a big health camp is the greatest tribute paid on the birthday of the prime minister and exhorted the people to avail the benefits of different healthcare services.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why and how Indian students are returning to Ukraine despite ongoing warPremium
Why and how Indian students are returning to Ukraine despite ongoing war
Row over Bhagwat’s temple visit on CM Baghel’s invite as BJP slams ...Premium
Row over Bhagwat’s temple visit on CM Baghel’s invite as BJP slams ...
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — From HDR to UnemploymentPremium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — From HDR to Unemployment
Why the world of music has had a long, tumultuous relationship with Queen...Premium
Why the world of music has had a long, tumultuous relationship with Queen...

“Not just on his birthday, but the CWT is organising different activities during the 15-day-long ‘Seva Pakhwara’ from September 17 till October 2,” Purohit said.

“It is a matter of pride that this Pakhwara has begun today, on the birthday of Rashtra-Putra (son of the nation) and will conclude on the birthday of Rashtra-Pita (father of the nation),” he added.

More than 20,000 people from different parts of Chandigarh availed the benefits of 11 types of different healthcare services provided at the camp, said a statement issued by the Chandigarh University — one of the organisers of the camp.

More from Chandigarh
Advertisement

Earlier, Irani donated blood at the camp. She also distributed certificates among 100 women who were provided skill-development training in bakery, cookery and sewing under the Sashakt Nari initiative of CWT.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 18-09-2022 at 01:39:01 am
Next Story

BJP team visits party workers injured in Bengal protest, says ‘jungle raj’ unleashed

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 17: Latest News
Advertisement