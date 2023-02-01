‘India needs global cooperation to ensure economic stability’

The Indian representatives at the G20 meeting emphasised on how India needs more international and global cooperation to ensure economic stability. The meeting on financial architecture concluded here on Tuesday.

When asked what views and points India raised as far as the issue of global debt was concerned, Parveen Kumar, Director Ministry of Finance said, “The first and foremost point which India raised is and which is at the core of India’s G20 Presidency is that we need more international and global cooperation to ensure economic stability so that everybody enjoys the fruits of a strong and sustainable growth. Now what are the impediments to economic stability, that is a matter of analysis. We invited many international organisations –IMF, World Bank, and seven to eight regional development banks as well.

People have spoken on various issues, some are affected by capital outsource, some are from countries whose policies affect the capital outsource. There is a wide spectrum available around the table but the whole idea is to have it all converge into some sort of an agreement where people and countries agree… so that overall global financial stability is maintained”.

The meeting here in Chandigarh, on January 30 and 31, was co-chaired by France and South Korea. The Indian Presidency was represented in the meeting by the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance and the Reserve Bank of India. Anu P Mathai, Economic Advisor, Department of Economic Affairs, stated that the issue of debt relief to poor countries was discussed in the meeting apart from deliberations on various issues, including strengthening and reforming Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs) and ways to address implementation challenges associated with the G20 Common Framework for Debt Treatments beyond Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI), “given the worsening debt situation”.

When asked which countries were focused on debt distress, she said, “There are many countries across the world like Africa, Zambia, Ghana, Central America, Latin America… so the number of poor countries are facing tremendous debt burden… those are very poor countries but now middle income countries’ debt distress is also increasing… Sri Lanka for example,” Mathai said, adding that “Debt problem has been for years now and it is increasing. It is too early to have an outcome… it will be discussed for the next few meetings”.

The officials from the Ministry of Finance stated that the focus of the working group in 2023 is “to support global action for enhancing financing for development as well as strengthen international financial institutions to support vulnerable countries to deal with challenges posed by trans-boundary challenges”.

The discussions in this meeting will inform the First G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting under the Indian Presidency, which will be held on February 24 and 25, 2023, in Bengaluru.

Mathai added, “The delegates were also provided an opportunity to experience the vibrance of Chandigarh. They were provided an opportunity to have a taste of this city’s cuisine and art”.

A panel discussion was also organised on the sidelines of the meeting on Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) – Opportunities and Challenges. The objective of the event was to share country experiences on CBDCs and develop a deeper understanding on the macroprudential implications of CBDCs.

The meeting saw participation of nearly 100 delegates from G20 countries, invitee countries and international organisations.