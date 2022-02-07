‘India has lost one of its most loved voices’: Purohit pays tribute to Lata

UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit expressed grief over the demise of singer Lata Mangeshkar.

Paying tributes to the ‘Melody Queen’, Purohit said, “India has lost one of its most loved voices. Her demise is an irreparable loss to the nation. Transcending the frontier and lingual barriers, the songs of the veteran singer connected people all over the sub-continent. She has been the most revered singer and her songs will continue to inspire generations of artistes.”

“May the soul of the legendary singer rest in peace and may God Almighty give strength to the bereaved family members, and friends to bear this loss. She will live forever in the hearts of her numerous admirers,” added Purohit.