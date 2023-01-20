India’s G20 presidency: Panjab University among 76 varsities to hold lecture series

Panjab University (PU) in Chandigarh has been selected as one of 76 universities in India that will host a lecture series and organise student-centric activities, as part of India’s G20 presidency from December 1, 2022, to November 1, 2023.

Professor Dr Jyoti Rattan, Department of Law in the university, said that the institution in collaboration with the Research and Information System for Developing Countries (RIS) and Ministry of External Affairs will organise a seminar titled ‘Blurring Boundaries and Changing Societal Governance, G20 University Connect Engaging Young Minds’ on Friday on its campus. Rattan has been appointed the nodal officer for the programme.

The purpose of the event, Rattan said, was to spread awareness among youths and the academic community in the country about India’s G20 presidency. “India’s G20 presidency will work to promote this universal sense of oneness; hence the theme ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’,” Rattan said.