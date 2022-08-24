scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022

India didn’t face big vaccine hesitancy due to impact of spiritual leaders: PM Modi

PM Modi inaugurates Amrita Hospital in Faridabad, says health, spirituality related in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Mata Amritanandamayi, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and others during the inauguration of Amrita Hospital, in Faridabad. (PTI)

Stating that health and spirituality are closely linked in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the country did not face vaccine hesitancy of the kind seen in many other countries due to the impact of spiritual leaders.

The Prime Minister, who inaugurated the 2,600-bed Amrita Hospital in Faridabad, Haryana, also said the system of discharging responsibilities related to education and medicine by religious and social institutions was in a way the traditional PPP — public-private partnership — model of India.

Emphasising the need for the private sector to take forward a “spiritual private partnership” as well, Modi said, “It is called public-private partnership but I also see it as paraspar prayas (mutual effort)…. We saw this during coronavirus (pandemic) as well. I will mention the spiritual private partnership in this context.”

He said: “Aap sabhi ko dhyan hoga jab Bharat ne apni vaccine banai thhi toh kuch logon ne kis tarah ka dushprachar karne ki koshish ki thhi. Iss dushprachar ki wajah se samaaj mein kai tarah ki afwaen phailne lagi (You must be aware of the kind of propaganda created by some people when India made its vaccine. As a result, rumours started spreading). But when religious and spiritual leaders got together and told people to not pay heed to those rumours, it had an immediate effect.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 24, 2022: Why you should read ‘BrahMos Missile’ or ‘Benam...Premium
UPSC Key-August 24, 2022: Why you should read ‘BrahMos Missile’ or ‘Benam...
What if spiders dreamt like humans?Premium
What if spiders dreamt like humans?
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Six months of Putin’s war unravels Russia’s superpower imagePremium
Six months of Putin’s war unravels Russia’s superpower image

India, Modi said, “did not have to face the kind of vaccine hesitancy seen in (many) other countries. Today, India has been able to successfully run the world’s largest vaccination programme due to the spirit of everyone’s effort.”

Recalling his address to the nation from the Red Fort, Modi said he had placed a vision of five “pran” (vows) of Amrit Kaal in front of the country and one of these is “gulami ki mansikta ka sampoorn tyaag [complete renunciation of the mentality of slavery]”. He said, “This is being discussed a lot in the country at this time. When we give up this mindset, the direction of our actions changes and the same change is visible in the country’s healthcare system today with growing faith in traditional knowledge and experience.”

Being built at an estimated cost of Rs 6,000 crore over 130 acres, and managed by Mata Amritanandamayi Math, Amrita Hospital, once fully operational, is expected to be the country’s largest super-specialty facility and will provide state-of-the-art healthcare facilities.

Advertisement

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala, Union minister Krishan Pal Gurjar and spiritual leader Mata Amritanandamayi were among those present on the occasion.

Calling Mata Amritanandamayi among the “carriers of India’s spiritual tradition”, Modi said, “The hospital embodies a blend of modernity and spirituality…with a spirit to serve the poor and the middle class. (It) will become a means of accessible and affordable treatment for patients in Haryana, Delhi and NCR.”

“Hum baar baar sunte aaye hai…arthath…naa humein rajya ki kaamna hai, na swarg ke sukh ki ichha hai [we have heard for long…that…we nurse neither the desire for kingdom nor the happiness of heaven],” Modi said. “We wish that we continue to have the good fortune to relieve the suffering of the poor…India is a country where treatment is service, wellness a charity (daan)…where both health and spirituality are related… . We have given the name Ayurveda to our medical science.”

Advertisement

The Prime Minister said Haryana is one of the leading states in the country where every house has been connected with piped water facility and congratulated the people of the state for their valuable contributions to the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign.

More from Chandigarh

Chief Minister Khattar said, “It is a 2,600-bed hospital which will have 150 MBBS seats, a nursing college and a medical college. There will be more than 500 beds in ICU…. Shayad Bharat mein itna bada pehla hospital hai [it is probably the biggest hospital in India]. It will take forward the PM’s vision of a healthy India. Earlier, there were only seven medical colleges in Haryana but now there are 13. (Another) nine are in the pipeline. After that, each district will have one medical college.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 24-08-2022 at 08:47:53 pm
Next Story

SC to hear plea of Karti Chidambaram to review PMLA verdict in open court on Aug 25

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

VVS Laxman is interim head coach of Team India for Asia Cup

VVS Laxman is interim head coach of Team India for Asia Cup

Opinion | Debate on revdi culture highlights bitterness between Centre and states

Opinion | Debate on revdi culture highlights bitterness between Centre and states

Why you should read ‘BrahMos Missile’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘BrahMos Missile’

Premium
Opinion | For Minister Ajay Mishra Teni, a lesson on dogs and kindness

Opinion | For Minister Ajay Mishra Teni, a lesson on dogs and kindness

How the Hindi film industry is grappling with fear, hate and hashtags

How the Hindi film industry is grappling with fear, hate and hashtags

Premium
PM Modi inaugurates hospital in Faridabad, praises Haryana govt's work

PM Modi inaugurates hospital in Faridabad, praises Haryana govt's work

'I know where my game stands': Virat Kohli

'I know where my game stands': Virat Kohli

What if spiders dreamt like humans?

What if spiders dreamt like humans?

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 24: Latest News
Advertisement