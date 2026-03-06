India-Canada trade must move beyond political disputes, says Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe

The $2.6-billion uranium supply agreement between India and Canada represents a significant step in strengthening long-term energy cooperation, while also opening the door to broader collaboration in agriculture, trade and education, says Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe. The Premier, who was in India as part of delegation accompanying Canada Prime Minister Nick Carney, says it is important to separate political differences from market-based trade relationships.

Nuclear energy fits very well with where the world is heading. Globally, we may see the number of nuclear reactors doubling or even tripling in the future because countries are looking for carbon-free, affordable and reliable power.

All Canadian uranium comes from the province of Saskatchewan, and we supply about 20 per cent of the world’s uranium. Canada has supplied uranium to India earlier as well, between 2015 and 2020. The new agreement is longer, nine years, and potentially much larger in volume. This provides India with a reliable and sustainable supply of uranium for close to the next decade. It also provides a stable long-term market for our producers. Saskatchewan has been producing uranium for over half a century, so we have significant expertise in this sector.

We are also expanding production, with existing mines increasing output and new projects being developed. Our focus is not just on supplying uranium but doing so in a responsible and ethical manner, working closely with communities where mining takes place.

Saskatchewan is also one of the world’s largest exporters of lentils and peas, which are a major part of the Indian diet. How is the agricultural partnership evolving?

Pulses have been an important part of our relationship with India for decades. Saskatchewan is the largest exporter of pulses in the world, and we have been supplying peas and lentils to India for many years. It has been a strong and stable relationship. Regardless of whether there were challenges or positive developments in the broader bilateral relationship, Saskatchewan has remained a reliable supplier.

I believe we are entering a more positive phase now, and we are keen to expand cooperation in several sectors. The declaration to establish an India-Canada Pulse Protein Centre of Excellence is a very positive step. It can help improve nutrition for students and mothers while also providing greater certainty in the trade relationship between the two countries.

Are tariffs still a challenge in the pulses trade?

Yes, tariffs remain a challenge. We understand the reasons behind them, but as an exporting region we always advocate for their removal. That said, Canada, and Saskatchewan in particular, has remained a reliable supplier even when tariffs were in place. India has continued to be an important market for our pulses, and we are committed to strengthening that long-term relationship.

India is also a major consumer of potash fertiliser. Are there any new developments in potash cooperation?

Our existing relationship in potash continues to grow. As farmers in India recognise the benefits of balanced plant nutrition, the use of potash has been increasing. Potash helps crops become more resilient and improves yields. Saskatchewan produces over 35 per cent of the world’s potash, and we are expanding our mining capacity.

Potash was not specifically mentioned in the latest agreement, but it remains a major part of our trade relationship with India. We have been supplying potash to India for about 55 years, and I expect those volumes to continue growing.

This visit comes after a period of strain in India-Canada relations. From Saskatchewan’s perspective, what steps are needed to keep trade smooth and stable?

It is no secret that there have been challenging years in the relationship between our two countries. But even during those times we continued to stay engaged.

Saskatchewan has maintained an active provincial trade office in India that works closely with the Canadian mission. Even during the difficult period, we continued visiting and engaging with partners here. It is important to separate political differences from market-based trade relationships. Those economic ties should remain stable.

One positive step forward is the commitment by the two prime ministers to conclude negotiations on an Early Progress Trade Agreement within this calendar year. That is an ambitious timeline and, if achieved, it will provide much greater certainty for businesses and investors in both countries.

Education has been another important pillar of India-Canada ties, with many Indian students going to Canada. How do you see academic cooperation evolving?

Canada is currently recalibrating its international student policies, and that applies to students from across the world, not just India.

At the same time, there are discussions about strengthening partnerships between universities and educational institutions in both countries. There may be opportunities for joint programmes or collaborations.

We should also remember that academic exchanges can work both ways. There could be more Canadian students studying in India as well.

The focus should be on building sustainable educational partnerships that benefit institutions, students and the broader economy.

For many people, studying in Canada is often seen as a pathway to migration. How does the government plan to address concerns around that narrative?

In Saskatchewan, our experience has been somewhat different. Immigration systems should have a strong economic focus.

When people move to a new country, whether temporarily or permanently, they should have clear economic opportunities. That benefits the community where they live and also benefits the immigrant and their family.

Canada is currently recalibrating its immigration policies to ensure that immigration programmes are sustainable and beneficial for the economy, the communities and the immigrants themselves. Ultimately, immigration should create positive outcomes for everyone involved.