India–Canada ties at strategic turning point, says Canadian minister during CU visit

Canada sees India as a reliable partner and wants to deepen trade and cooperation across sectors. (Express Photo)

India–Canada relations are at a strategic turning point with significant potential for trade and bilateral cooperation, said Rajan Sawhney, Canada’s Minister of Indigenous Relations, during a visit to Chandigarh University on Tuesday.

Addressing an event, “Beyond Diplomacy: People, Knowledge and Youth as the Future of India–Canada Relations”, Sawhney said Canada wants India to see it as a reliable and trusted partner and expressed optimism about the future trajectory of bilateral ties.

Referring to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s planned visit to India in March, Sawhney said the visit presents an important opportunity to strengthen trade ties and identify new areas of economic cooperation. She said both countries are looking to diversify markets and deepen engagement, and the discussions between the two prime ministers could help translate shared intent into tangible trade outcomes.