India–Canada ties at strategic turning point, says Canadian minister during CU visit

India–Canada relations are at a strategic turning point with significant potential for trade and bilateral cooperation, said Rajan Sawhney, Canada’s Minister of Indigenous Relations, during a visit to Chandigarh University on Tuesday.
Addressing an event, “Beyond Diplomacy: People, Knowledge and Youth as the Future of India–Canada Relations”, Sawhney said Canada wants India to see it as a reliable and trusted partner and expressed optimism about the future trajectory of bilateral ties.
Referring to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s planned visit to India in March, Sawhney said the visit presents an important opportunity to strengthen trade ties and identify new areas of economic cooperation. She said both countries are looking to diversify markets and deepen engagement, and the discussions between the two prime ministers could help translate shared intent into tangible trade outcomes.
Sawhney said there is considerable potential for cooperation in trade, cultural exchange and knowledge transfer, adding that the engagement between the two countries is expected to be forward-looking and productive.
She also highlighted growing opportunities for collaboration between Indian and Canadian universities, particularly in energy, decarbonisation, sustainability, artificial intelligence, quantum technology and agri-technology. She said establishing strong relationships between post-secondary institutions is the first step towards meaningful research partnerships, noting that research funding often comes from a mix of government, universities, private sector players and non-profit organisations.
Senior managing director of Chandigarh University, Deep Inder Singh Sandhu, offered collaboration in academics, research, innovation, clean energy and sustainability. Responding to the proposal, Sawhney said the collaboration would be taken forward through institutional partnerships, citing carbon capture, utilisation and storage technologies as an area where Canadian universities are already working to address climate challenges. She said there is also scope for joint work in clean energy, sustainability, artificial intelligence and agri-technology.
On international education, Sawhney said Canada’s quota for international students has not been fully utilised and Indian students can still apply. She said while student preferences are evolving, opportunities remain in Canada, and Indian students receive high-quality education there that can benefit India when they return. She also underlined the role of Indian institutions in retaining talent domestically.
Responding to concerns over the suspension of in-person consular services in Indian cities such as Chandigarh, Mumbai and Bengaluru, Sawhney said consular services are a federal matter but she would raise the issue with federal counterparts and advocate expansion of services for Indian students and professionals.
On racial discrimination, she said it is a global challenge but the Canadian government follows a zero-tolerance policy against such discrimination.
Speaking about her Indian roots in Phagwara, Punjab, Sawhney said visiting her ancestral village after 25 years was an emotional experience and she was deeply touched by the warmth and respect she received. She said she had also brought her children to Chandigarh in 2023 to show them her family home.
On the role of Punjabis in Canada, Sawhney said Punjabis have earned their place in Canada through hard work, resilience and contribution. She said the Indian diaspora, particularly from Punjab, has played a significant role in Canada’s growth and development and forms one of the strongest talent pools across sectors.
“In many ways, Punjab has become a second home to Canada, and that bond has been built through effort, trust and contribution,” she said.
