Independent MLA covers 680 km on foot in 24 days against politics of nepotism

An independent MLA from Haryana’s Meham assembly constituency, Balraj Kundu – who had been on a “paidal yatra” for the last 24 days against the ‘politics of nepotism’ – on Monday formally concluded his foot march at the Vidhan Sabha by walking nearly a kilometre from his official flat to the state assembly.

According to Kundu, he had embarked on the “paidal yatra” from Nangal Chaudhary (Mahendragarh) on January 26 this year and covered 680 km in 24 days. Covering nearly 250 villages and towns spread in Haryana’s 10 districts, Kundu reached Panchkula on February 18 where his supporters from different parts of the state were waiting for him.

Along with a few hundred supporters, despite blisters on his feet, Kundu kept moving from one place to another to know the pulse of people at the grassroots.

Kundu says: “I interacted with a large number of farmers during my visit who explained how they are upset over issues like difficulties in selling their produce in the mandis because of the online system of registration, apart from problems caused by ‘parivar pehchan patras’ (family id card). The issue of the Old Pension Scheme has mobilised the government employees to a great extent in Haryana.”

Kundu, who is a businessman engaged in road construction, arranged food and accommodation for his comrades of the “paidal yatra” during all 24 days. As many as 12 cooks and their food material in seven vehicles, including four trucks, accompanied them during the march.

An ambitious politician, Kundu (52) defeated Congress’s sitting MLA Anand Singh Dangi (Meham) in the stronghold of former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda by a margin of more than 13,000 votes in October 2019 assembly polls. Initially, he supported the BJP-JJP government, but withdrew his support just after three months in January 2020 expressing his unhappiness over the functioning of the BJP-JJP government.

During the farmer agitation against the now-repealed three contentious central farm laws, he sided with the agitators for 13 months. He not only provided food to a large number of farmers but also provided a financial aid of Rs 2 lakh to the families of each of the agitators from Haryana who died during the agitation. In between, he faced an income tax raid also.

A few months ago, Kundu formed a new political outfit – Jan Sevak Manch – apparently to spread wings outside his assembly constituency Meham.

Kundu says: “During the ‘paidal yatra’, I had realised that the people are neither happy with the BJP nor its alliance partner JJP. The farmers are particularly unhappy with JJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala. They want to find even a better alternative than Congress in Haryana if there is a choice in front of them.”

Kundu adds: “I want to groom the youth in Haryana for a political change in the state who are the worst-affected because of unemployment. For several years, only a few political families and their family members have ruled the state, but now people want to explore other options too. In this scenario, there is a need for a change in the system, not just the government of a particular party. And I will work in this direction. From my political outfit, I will try to field youths for the upcoming assembly elections who are struggling against the politics of nepotism.”