Independence, Partition & Punjab Boundary Force

On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Independence it is time to remember the uphill task that the Punjab Boundary Force (PBF) faced in dealing with sectarian violence and providing security to the millions of Hindu, Sikh and Muslim refugees who had been uprooted from their homes due to the newly carved borders of India and Pakistan.

Raised around the 4th Indian Division commanded by Maj Gen TW ‘Pete’ Rees, the PBF was essentially raised after a meeting of the Partition Council held on July 17, 1947. Comprising a total of 25,818 troops, the PBF was given the mandate to operate in East and West Punjab with the reporting chain of command of the PBF Commander being through the Joint Defence Council which comprised the Prime Ministers of the two dominions and the Supreme Commander Gen Claude Auchinleck.

The PBF was given the responsibility of disturbed areas comprising Sialkot, Gujranwala, Seikhupura, Lyallpur, Montgomery, Lahore, Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Jullunder and Ferozepur districts. This was a territory of around 37,500 square miles comprising 26 towns and around 17,000 villages. The PBF was woefully under strength to cater to such a large area and it was no surprise that eventually it was not not equal to the task at hand and was disbanded barely a month and a half after being put in place.

Despite the strict regimentation and discipline in the units which were deployed in the PBF, there were numerous instances where the soldiers deployed in managing riots reacted as per their religion and took part in wanton killings of the members of the other community. Data given by the then Defence Minister Sardar Baldev Singh in the Constituent Assembly revealed that out of the 25,818 troops, 13,638 were Hindus, 9,777 were Muslims, 1900 Sikhs, 307 British and 196 others.

The force consisted of a headquarters, Divisional troops and six brigades. Among the units that were part of the PBF were elements of 18 Cavalry, Central India Horse, one battery of 4 SP Field Regiment, Field Engineer Company, Railway Construction Company, Railway Operating Company, 3/1 Punjab, 1/2 Punjab, I Grenadiers, 2 Marathas, 2, Raj Rif, 3 Raj Rif, 5 Raj Rif, 1 Baluch, 3 Baluch, 4 Baluch, 5 Baluch, 1 FF Regiment, 3 FF Regiment, 4 FF Regiment, 5 FF Regiment, 3/16 Punjab, 2 Dogras, 3 Dogras, 3 Mahar MG, 2 Bihar, One Company 1 Sikh LI, 2/8 GR, 1/9 GR, 2/10 GR, RIASC transport company, one platoon Para Company, Medical services, EME sub units, Corps of Military police and Intelligence Unit.

The uphill task which PBF faced can be understood by this report which was sent by Maj Gen Rees to Maj Gen DC Hawthorn, DCGS (A) on August 11, 1947. The report states, “The disturbances are producing an average daily killing of about 100 people with occasional large raids in which 70 to 80 people are killed in one fell swoop. There have been two of these in the last few days, one in which the victims were Muslims and the other in which the victims were Sikhs and Hindus. A lieutenant in 3 Mahar who went on a few days leave at his home was liquidated with his entire family,”. Maj Gen Rees was later succeeded by Maj Gen KS Thimayya.

There was also a Military Evacuation Organisation which had been set up in East Punjab on August 29, 1947 which was headed by Major General Bakshish Singh Chimni. He had set up his headquarters in Amritsar with a forward link at Lahore. Archival documents pertaining to the Emergency Committee Meeting held on September 10, 1947 state that Maj Gen Chimni emphasised that the internal security had to take secondary place to evacuation of refugees given the harrowing tales of massacres which were emanating from West Punjab. ‘It is imperative that the refugees there should be evacuated within three or four weeks otherwise there might be none to bring,” Maj Gen Chimni is stated to have said in the meeting adding that lower rank officials in Pakistan were not obeying the Pakistan Government orders.

Maj Gen Chimni also pointed to paucity of resources and indicated that he should be given two brigades including 123 Brigade which had arrived in East Punjab, and that at the time had only one battalion less a company and a platoon and one more battalion was due to be put on his disposal.

The minutes of the meeting show that the Governor General, Lord Mountbatten said that no reinforcements should be sent to East Punjab at the expense of Delhi. In his view, Delhi should remain the over rising first priority. This assessment of Lord Mountbatten was shared by the Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

Eventually, 123 Brigade was indeed given the task to manage the refugee problem. The Commander of the brigade, Brig Mohinder Singh Chopra proved equal to the task and one of the first things he did was to demarcate the border between India and Pakistan in Amritsar-Lahore GT Road at Wagah-Attari so that there was a clear perception of the boundary.

The order of the day issued by Brig Chopra on assuming command of 123 Brigade on Oct 11, 1947 said (excerpts): “We must dominate Amritsar district and secure the unflagging confidence of the public through civil authorities and village headmen. We must convey our determination to put down ruthlessly the spasmodic orgies and consequent reactions. Be an enthusiast, and go forward with the task of restoring peace and tranquillity and foster brotherly relations. Remember the only way to ensure safe evacuation of your kith and kin is to allow Muslim convoys to go untouched and unmolested. It is therefore the bounden duty of all members if the Army to give a fitting demonstration of this unity of purpose by ensuring safety of outgoing Muslim convoys”.