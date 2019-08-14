Independence Day: These are the 21 who’ll receive commendation certificates

On the occasion of Independence day, as many as 21 persons will be awarded with commendation certificates by the administration for their exemplary service in Chandigarh.

Advertising

Among the individuals attaining the awards, Sector 7 based Satbir Singh will be awarded for bravery and Mukesh Kumar, resident of Manimajra, will be awarded for his contribution in the field of sports.

RL Chugh, Excise and Taxation officer in the Office of Excise and Taxation department will be awarded under the category of meritorious service, Superintendent in the office of the UT secretariat Chandigarh Dr Sushil Kumar Sharma, assistant director malaria cum state surveillance officer in the office of director Health Services Chandigarh Dr Upanderajeet Singh Gill, forester in the office of Forests and Wildlife Chandigarh Rohit Kumar Saini, leading fireman in the Municipal Corporation Chandigarh Amarjeet Singh, senior architect in the office of chief architect department of urban planning department Chandigarh Rajinder Singh, assistant professor in the office of GRIID Chandigarh Nazil, Sub-Inspector Satvinder Singh in the office of Director General of Police UT are also being awarded.

For social service, Harbhajan Kaur from Sector 46, Piyush Sharma from Sector 37C and Nitish Mahajan from Sector 15A, JS Jayara Principal of the Institute of the Blind in Sector 26 and senior assistant professor Komal Tyagi of MCM Dav college will be awarded.

Advertising

Principal of the Post Graduate Government College for Girls Dr Anita Kaushal, principal Government College of Yoga Education Dr Mahender Singh, assistant professor Government College of Arts Alka Jain and junior assistant Government College of Arts Dharam Vir will also be awarded in the category of meritorious services.

Those who will be given the Administrator’s police medal for their distinguished service are Sub-Inspector Gurmeet Singh, ASI Parminder Jit, ASI Baljinder Singh, Head Constables Anoop Singh, Ashwani Sharma, Multan Singh and Constable Avinash Kumar.

Inspector Rajiv Kumar, ASI Rajbir Singh, Head Constables Hari Om, Joginder Singh, Amritpal Kaur and Sarabjit Singh will also be awarded for meritorious services.