Independence Day celebrations: Chandigarh Police issue road & security advisory

August 15, 2022 1:05:19 am
Several routes will be diverted on account of Independence Day celebrations on Monday in Chandigarh. The Chandigarh Traffic police released a route plan, so that visitors may avoid any inconvenience.
Independence Day will be celebrated at the Parade Ground, Sector 17, on Monday. As many as 31 people will be honoured on the occasion by the Chandigarh administration. Among the 31 who will be honoured on August 15, is Sheela, the woman conductor at Carmel Convent School, who battled for her life at PGI for one month and was discharged this week, after a 250-year-old Heritage Tree collapsed inside the school’s premises killing a 16-year-old student. Sheela will receive the commendation certificate for bravery. She got injured when she was trying to save the students as the tree fell.
The road stretches around Parade Ground that will remain closed from 6.30 am till the time the event concludes include the roundabout of Sector 16-17-22-23 upto Gurdial Singh Petrol Pump, Sector 22 A on Udyog Path, from Old District Court, Sector 17 upto Shivalik Hotel on the backside of Parade Ground, Sector 17, from Lyon’s Restaurant Light Point near MC Office, Sector 17, upto Parade Ground. The traffic police also said that no general parking will be allowed in the parking area in front of the shops in the market of Sector 22 A from 6.30 am till the event gets over.
It was also said that special invitees with authorised car parking labels have to approach the Parade Ground, Sector 17, from the roundabout of Sector 16-17-22-23 (Cricket Stadium Chowk) on Udyog Path and park their vehicles in front of Sector 22A market. Meanwhile, the general public has to approach Parade Ground, Sector 17, either from ISBT Sector 17 Chowk or from Sector 17-18 Light Point side.
Subscriber Only Stories
The general public has been asked to park their vehicles in parking lots including parking area of Sector 22B , Circus Ground, Sector 17, parking area adjacent to Neelam Cinema, Sector 17, multi-level parking, Sector 17.
It was also said that buses coming towards ISBT Sector 17 will be diverted towards ISBT Chowk, Sector 17, from Kissan Bhawan Chowk and Piccadilly Chowk via Himalaya Marg and will reach ISBT, Sector 17, from Small Chowk (near Gurdial Singh Petrol Pump).
To decongest the area, traffic will be diverted away from ISBT Sector 17 Chowk on Udyog Path by diverting traffic coming from 17-18 Light Point, Aroma Light Point, Sector 18-19-20-21 chowk and Cricket Stadium Chowk for half an hour i.e. from 10.45 am to 11.30 am. Further, at the time of dispersal, only buses will be allowed to ply on this stretch. Road users have been advised to make use of alternative routes during the timings given by the police.
Security advisory
Invitees have been asked to be seated latest by 8.30 am at the Parade Ground and special invitees are requested to enter the Parade Ground from gate numbers 4, 6 and 7. The general public has been asked to enter the Parade Ground from gate nos. 8, 9 and 10, opposite ISBT Sector 17. All attendees have been asked to carry an original photo ID card. All attendees have been asked not to bring any objectionable articles such as bags, match box, knife, cigarette, weapon, liquor, inflammable items, electronic devices, black flag, banners/posters, etc.
Liquor vends to be shut
In compliance with Clause 42 of the Excise Policy 2022-23, Independence Day will be observed as ‘dry day’. All liquor vends and bars will remain closed from midnight of August 14-15 till 5 pm on August 15, 2022.
It was stated that , “in case any breach is detected on dry day (i.e.15 August 2022), the licensed vend shall be automatically sealed for three days commencing from the next day of the dry day, in addition to the penal proceedings.”
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Shah Rukh-Gauri Khan support 'Har Ghar Tiranga' while fans are busy making Pathaan trend: 'Pathaan will lift Bollywood up'
Shah Rukh-Gauri Khan support ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ while fans are busy making Pathaan trend: ‘Pathaan will lift Bollywood up’
The ancient Indian symbol of the swastika, its history and appropriation by NazismPremium
Since numbers always favoured a JD(U)-RJD tie-up, why did Nitish bide his time?Premium
Latest News
Independence Day celebrations: Chandigarh Police issue road & security advisory
Police chase SUV at MP border, seize 376 bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor
Indigenous sport gets modern treatment as Kho Kho is the latest to try league format
Horoscope Today, August 15, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction
Mumbai police register FIR against NCP leader Nawab Malik based on Wankhede’s defamation complaint
Gandhi Ashram redevelopment project: ‘Our house was demolished but our memories are in tact’
Past imperfect, they dream of better future
Gandhi Ashram redevelopment project: ‘Have lot of memories at Ashram but don’t regret moving out’
Independence Day address: Build Atmanirbhar Bharat from Atmanirbhar Gujarat, says Gujarat CM
Number of people getting booster dose not satisfactory: health dept
Mohali: Councillors demand transparency in F&CC
Veterinary students on strike demanding stipend hike: One more student on hunger strike hospitalised