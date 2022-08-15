scorecardresearch
Independence Day celebrations: Chandigarh Police issue road & security advisory

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
August 15, 2022 1:05:19 am
Students form a human chain to resemble a hoisted Indian national flag as they celebrate 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations to commemorate 75 years of Indian independence, in Chandigarh, Aug. 13, 2022. (PTI)

Several routes will be diverted on account of Independence Day celebrations on Monday in Chandigarh. The Chandigarh Traffic police released a route plan, so that visitors may avoid any inconvenience.

Independence Day will be celebrated at the Parade Ground, Sector 17, on Monday. As many as 31 people will be honoured on the occasion by the Chandigarh administration. Among the 31 who will be honoured on August 15, is Sheela, the woman conductor at Carmel Convent School, who battled for her life at PGI for one month and was discharged this week, after a 250-year-old Heritage Tree collapsed inside the school’s premises killing a 16-year-old student. Sheela will receive the commendation certificate for bravery. She got injured when she was trying to save the students as the tree fell.

The road stretches around Parade Ground that will remain closed from 6.30 am till the time the event concludes include the roundabout of Sector 16-17-22-23 upto Gurdial Singh Petrol Pump, Sector 22 A on Udyog Path, from Old District Court, Sector 17 upto Shivalik Hotel on the backside of Parade Ground, Sector 17, from Lyon’s Restaurant Light Point near MC Office, Sector 17, upto Parade Ground. The traffic police also said that no general parking will be allowed in the parking area in front of the shops in the market of Sector 22 A from 6.30 am till the event gets over.

It was also said that special invitees with authorised car parking labels have to approach the Parade Ground, Sector 17, from the roundabout of Sector 16-17-22-23 (Cricket Stadium Chowk) on Udyog Path and park their vehicles in front of Sector 22A market. Meanwhile, the general public has to approach Parade Ground, Sector 17, either from ISBT Sector 17 Chowk or from Sector 17-18 Light Point side.

The general public has been asked to park their vehicles in parking lots including parking area of Sector 22B , Circus Ground, Sector 17, parking area adjacent to Neelam Cinema, Sector 17, multi-level parking, Sector 17.

It was also said that buses coming towards ISBT Sector 17 will be diverted towards ISBT Chowk, Sector 17, from Kissan Bhawan Chowk and Piccadilly Chowk via Himalaya Marg and will reach ISBT, Sector 17, from Small Chowk (near Gurdial Singh Petrol Pump).

To decongest the area, traffic will be diverted away from ISBT Sector 17 Chowk on Udyog Path by diverting traffic coming from 17-18 Light Point, Aroma Light Point, Sector 18-19-20-21 chowk and Cricket Stadium Chowk for half an hour i.e. from 10.45 am to 11.30 am.  Further, at the time of dispersal, only buses will be allowed to ply on this stretch. Road users have been advised to make use of alternative routes during the timings given by the police.

Security advisory

Invitees have been asked to be seated latest by 8.30 am at the Parade Ground and special invitees are requested to enter the Parade Ground from gate numbers 4, 6 and 7. The general public has been asked to enter the Parade Ground from gate nos. 8, 9 and 10, opposite ISBT Sector 17. All attendees have been asked to carry an original photo ID card. All attendees have been asked not to bring any objectionable articles such as bags, match box, knife, cigarette, weapon, liquor, inflammable items, electronic devices, black flag, banners/posters, etc.

Liquor vends to be shut

In compliance with Clause 42 of the Excise Policy 2022-23, Independence Day will be observed as ‘dry day’. All liquor vends and bars will remain closed from midnight of August 14-15 till 5 pm on August 15, 2022.

It was stated that , “in case any breach is detected on dry day (i.e.15 August 2022), the licensed vend shall be automatically sealed for three days commencing from the next day of the dry day, in addition to the penal proceedings.”

