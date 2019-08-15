August 1947: Childhood that saw, lived it all

Advertising

Seventy-two years and Punjab can still feel the pain. The road to an Independent India and a ‘new country’ Pakistan went through its heart. That seething pain of seeing Punjab cut into two halves — ‘Lehenda Punjab’ (West Punjab) and Chadhda Punjab (East Punjab) — comes alive in words of Amrita Pritam.

As a Punjabi who lived the Partition, moving from Lahore to Delhi, invoking Sufi poet Waris Shah she wrote, “Ajj aakhan Waaris Shah Nu, kiton qabran vichon bol. Tey ajj kitaabey ishq da koi agla varka phol. Vey dardmandaan deya dardiyaa, uthh takk apna Punjab, Ajj beley laashan bichhiyan, lahu di bhari Chenab, Kisey ne panja paaniyan vich ditti zehar rala…’ (I call upon you Waris Shah, please speak from your grave. And turn today, a new page from your book of love for Punjab. Rise and look at your Punjab. Today, fields are lined with corpses and blood fills the Chenab. Someone has mixed poison in waters of our five rivers).

Thousands lived what Pritam wrote. And survived. They saw pain, bloodshed, killings, corpses, and separation. They saw their lives being uprooted, their lands being snatched. They moved with their families, or whatever remained of it, in search of an uncertain future. Most of them too young then to understand what was happening, they survived the largest mass migration in human history.

Now in their 80s and 90s, they are still looking for answers for some nagging questions: What changed so quickly? What made the Hindus, Muslims and Sikhs neighbours, suddenly turn against each other? As children, they couldn’t understand it. Decades later, they still don’t.

While other memories have faded with time, August 1947 has remained fresh. The Indian Express speaks to some survivors who suffered as children, on both sides of the border, as they remember the childhood, they wish no child should ever live.

‘My family on both sides… it was Partition of my life’

Hawa Bai (Now 86, then 14)

Umerkot, Pakistan

Hawa Bai in Pakistan and Hawa Ben in India. She has spent her life shuttling between the two countries. She was 14 and living in Mithi of Sindh in Pakistan, when she got the news. “It was a day or two after August 15 that my father came running and said that now India and Pakistan are two countries,” says Hawa. “But we decided not to leave Pakistan as our Muslim brothers assured us that things will never change between us. They will not harm us”.

That same year, she got married and as “things changed for worse for Hindu minority community in Pakistan,” her parents migrated to India in 1949, leaving behind a newly-wed child bride.

Little did Hawa knew that the Partition would leave her divided for life. “It was after a gap of eight years that I could meet my parents, when I first went to India in 1956”.

“When I returned, I thought my ordeals will be over. But later, two of my sons and three daughters also moved to India. Another son and two daughters are in Pakistan. So now I keep shuttling between the two countries. The Partition in fact turned into a Partition of my own life.” It has divided me into two halves. Whenever the transport or communication lines between the two countries are snapped, I feel dead. On whichever side I am at that point of time, I get worried if I would ever be able to see my children on the other side,” says Hawa, who has been to India more than 30 times, mostly traveling through Thar Express. Her sons live in Gujarat.

It was in 2010 that Hawa’s grandson died in India and she couldn’t get visa for travel. “I could not see my grandson one last time. That was the worst day of my life,” she says.

“Aan jaan mein maslo they dou, sutho hanto jedhkan sab bherra hoa ahan. (My life would have been easier if these borders were not drawn. Travelling is a big issue now. Had the Partition not happened, my family would have been together),” says Hawa, in fluent Sindhi. “My heart lives in both countries. People call me Hawa Ben when I am in India and Hawa Bai when I am in Pakistan. I have failed to understand the meaning of this Independence. I am still stuck between two borders,” she says.

‘If Bhagwant, Bhola, Kuldeep are alive, tell them I miss them’

Feroze Gul (Now 82, then 10)

Migrated from Dehradun (India) to Rawalpindi (Pakistan)

“Bhola Ram, Bhagwant Singh aur Kuldeep Singh.. ye mere saath primary school jaate they. Agar wo zinda hain to unhe batayein ki unka dost unko abhi tak bahut yaad karta hai. (I miss my friends a lot. They used to accompany me to primary school. If they are alive, please tell them that I miss them a lot),” says Feroze Gul from Rawalpindi.

The time he spent at a primary school in Dehradun is still fresh in the memory of this 82-year-old. “Our Urdu teacher was a Hindu, Girdhari Lal,. He used to hold our hands while helping us form the right alphabets,” he says. “Dehradun was amazingly beautiful where Hindus and Muslims used to live peacefully. My classmate Bhola Ram and I had no idea of the tension building up in 1947. As kids, we used to spend our time flying kites”.

Gul and his family left India much before formal announcement of Partition — after his 19-year-old cousin was attacked by extremists. “I was in class 5 when we migrated. The whole situation had me confused. Why were friends suddenly killing each other? Where were we going? How can surnames decide where we would live?” Gul and his family took a train to shift yo Rawalpindi.

“For me the enormity of it all stuck home only after my father’s Sikh friend Puran Singh decided to move to India. He was worried about his daughter’s safety. I realized how hatred had replaced love for no reason. My father said he would adopt Puran Singh’s daughter and keep her with us till situation improved. We were happy to welcome a new sister. She was later taken safely to India,” he says.

The octogenarian doesn’t have too many regrets. But there is a hope and a wish. “I can never forget the beauty of Dehradun, my teachers who taught me and my friends there.. I do want to travel to India once,” he trails off.

‘I still ask about Mohalla Gaushala…my home…my heart’

Justice (retd) JC Verma (Now 79, then 7)

Migrated from Mianwali (Pakistan) to Ferozepur (India), now in Chandigarh

He was two years old, when his father died after getting injured in a lathicharge during Quit India Movement in Karachi in October 1942. Soon after, the family JC Verma, a former judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, moved from Sukkur to Mianwali in Pakistan.

“I was seven when the Partition happened. It was through our Muslim neighbours that we got to know that Pakistan was now only for Muslims and that we, the Hindus, have to leave. We decided not to leave as our area was peaceful,” justice (Retd) Verma recalls.

“But it was probably on September 27 or 28 when Mianwali was attacked by a mob of some 10,000 people. Surprisingly there was not even a single familiar face. There were riots and had it not been for our Muslim friend Mustafa Khan, we would have died too. A day before the attack, he had informed us of the approaching danger and had requested my mother to shift to his place,” says Verma.

The retired judge remembers that Mustafa Khan then handed over “our responsibility” to his friend who was an Army Major. “The rioters had set our house ablaze and we were told to board an Army truck,” says Verma. However, he jumped into a wrong truck and what he saw next was something that he could never forget. “The vehicle was laden with heaps of corpses, covered in blood with limbs scattered around. Before I could get off the truck started moving. As it stopped some distance away, I jumped down and ran towards the camp. I was reunited with my family only after three days,” he remembers.

The family travelled in a goods train to reach Ferozepur in India, where Verma’s elder sister lived. “It took 5 to 6 days for the train to reach Ferozepur, which otherwise was just 9-10-hour journey. There was no water, no food. Rioters with swords were waiting for us at Lahore station but the train did not stop till it reached Attari,” he says.

From selling groundnuts to cutting wood from jungles, Verma says that he and his siblings did all kinds of odd jobs to fund their education and to earn one or two annas before he landed several scholarships. “A Sikh child in our neighborhood was attacked and they hammered an iron nail into his head…I don’t know from where so much of hatred came suddenly. I used to wonder as a child then. I still do,” he says. “Whenever I meet someone from Pakistan, I ask them about Mohalla Gaushala in Mianwali, which had my home…my heart…”

‘I still miss Ludhiana…I lock myself in a room and cry’

Sajjad Kishwar (Now 86, then 14)

Migrated from Ludhiana (India) to Rawalpindi (Pakistan)

Now, a popular actor who has worked in more than 1,500 dramas and 100 films in Pakistan, Sajjad Kishwar (86) was 14 when Partition forced him to migrate from Ludhiana to Rawalpindi with family. “We packed our stuff and lived in tents in an open ground for some days in Ludhiana before reaching Lahore in a goods train and then shifted to Rawalpindi later,” he remembers.

“I do not know where most of my friends from Ludhiana are now. Much before the formal announcement of Pakistan being created, talks and rumours had started floating…Some 10 days before August 14-15, our area in Ludhiana was attacked by extremists who killed many Muslims. it was then that we decided to move to Pakistan with hundreds of other Muslim families.,” he says.

“It was a mixed feeling — sadness of leaving our homes and heritage, our birthplace. When we reached Lahore, we could hear slogans of Pakistan Zindabad,” recalls Kishwar. Financially well-off in Ludhiana, where he says he was sent to an English medium school since class 5 and had imported toys to play with, Kishwar says he had to sell matchboxes initially in Pakistan to support his family.

“My father got a job at Walton Training School in Lahore and later we moved to Rawalpindi. My first drama was ‘Raizgiri’. I haven’t been able to forget those lanes, streets, friends and my school in Ludhiana. I still cry missing Ludhiana, which was one of the most beautiful cities in British India then. I lock myself in a room, turn lights off, cry and vent out thinking why we had to leave our city, our home… everything. How friends suddenly became enemies. I still want to visit Ludhiana once…” he says. “My heart still lives in that city”.

‘I am a proud Indian, but I can never forget my roots’

Avtar Singh Kalra (now 84, then 12)

Migrated from Montgomery (Pakistan) to Ludhiana (India)

A retired employee of the Indian Railways, Avtar Singh Kalra fondly remembers his home in Dipalpur Bazaar of Montgomery in Pakistan where his family owned six grocery shops. “Most of our neighbours were Muslims but we never faced any issues before Partition,” he says, adding: “My mother died of cancer on August 14, 1947 and we mourning her when the situation turned tense. My maternal cousin had come to our place and he was slaughtered by extremists on August 15. We saw it all from our rooftop. We were terrified.”

“Celebrations started in streets and we got to know that Pakistan has been created. Two days later, a Muslim friend who was a maulvi suggested that we shift to a camp. We were leaving with our luggage when extremists tried to attack us, but our Muslim neighbours ensured we were escorted safely to the camp. Sardar Hukum Singh, who later served as the Speaker of Lok Sabha (1962-67) and the Governor of Rajasthan, sent us military help. He was then the local gurdwara head in our area and had already reached India. We reached Ferozepur sitting on roof of a train,” he says.

Kalra and his family then moved to Ludhiana and lived in a camp for a month, eating food at gurdwara langars and selling clothes on a handcart to make ends meet. “I got a job in railways after completing graduation from Ramgharia College, Phagwara but I can never forget those days,” he adds. Kalra who visited Nankana Sahib in Pakistan in 1984 again, says, “Pakistani shopkeepers refused to take money from us. I wasn’t able to visit my old home but few years back a friend clicked photograph of our home and sent me. It still makes me emotional. I am a proud Indian but one can never forget one’s roots and birthplace…I now want to visit Kartarpur Sahib…”

‘Never knew I won’t be able to return to lahore’

Naunihal Singh (now 83, then 11)

Migrated from Lahore (Pakistan) to Jalandhar (India)

Then eleven, Naunihal Singh was visiting his maternal grandparents in Sangrur in June 1947 during summer vacations from Lahore. He was never able to return to his home in Canal Park House of Lahore ever again. Seventy-two years later, the memory of leaving home has refused to fade.

“When we were leaving our home in Canal Park House of Lahore, I never knew that I was seeing my abode for the last time.” He adds: “We five siblings were heartbroken when our parents told us that now we could not return to our home and our school in Lahore,” says Singh, adding that ‘Independence’ for them invoked hardly any celebrations as pain of separation from their home, school and friends was a bigger tragedy.

“Our extended family too had to abandon their agricultural lands in Lyallpur as they migrated to Jalandhar empty-handed,” he adds. The lingering pain and a wish to see him home in Lahore again still remains but has been unfulfilled till now. Naunihal’s father, Gurpal Singh was a Charted Accountant and was working in Military Accounts Services in Lahore. “My father was first CA of Independent India,” he claims.

He says that he got to know about the Partition from a vernacular Urdu daily which he used to ready daily. “As a young boy, I protested in front of my parents asking who can stop us from going back to Lahore. I said we will go again no matter what,” says Naunihal, adding that he cried a lot but had to accept the cruel fact later that India and Pakistan were now separate countries.

“Now after 70 years of Independence when I look back, I don’t find that two nation theory could serve any purpose as both the nations — India and Pakistan — are still bearing the burnt of Partition even today.” Quoting Urdu poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz, he laments: “Yeh woh seher to nahin, jis ki aarzoo lekar chale the (this is not the dawn we hoped for).”

