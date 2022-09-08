‘Incompetent’, ‘inefficient’; money being spent on Kejriwal’s fantasies, says Opp

Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Wednesday said that “the Aam Aadmi Party government has pushed the state into bankruptcy as it has not been able to pay even salaries to its employees”.

“This is an unprecedented situation which was quite avoidable if the state government had shown some financial prudence and maturity in handling financial matters,” Warring said in a statement.

The PCC president said this was “the beginning of the economic and financial decline and downfall Punjab was staring at under the most incompetent and inefficient regime”.

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that “Bhagwant Mann government in Punjab has failed to provide salaries to government employees for month of August and AAP supremo and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was wasting resources of state on election campaign of his party using state’s chopper and other facilities”.

He said that “instead of providing them salaries AAP government has taken loan of Rs 9,000 crore which is being used on election campaign of AAP by Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann is quietly following his orders”. BJP General Secretary Dr Subhash Sharma lashed out at the AAP government as well, saying that the party has “money to spend on Kejriwal’s political fantasies, it has no money to spare for salaries.”

“Isn’t it strange that while the AAP government in Punjab has money to splurge hundreds of crores of rupees on advertisement in the election-bound states like Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, it does not have any money to pay salaries to the staff?” he asked.

The BJP leader said that Kejriwal was making Mann “fly piggyback” in his helicopter at the cost of the Punjab exchequer. “Otherwise he does not need Mann anywhere, neither in Himachal Pradesh nor in Gujarat and not at all in Haryana”, he said.