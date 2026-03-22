Include our demands in Assembly election manifesto, Farm unions tell Punjab BJP

Punjab farmer unions have asked the BJP to include key demands such as MSP, debt relief and river water issues in its Assembly election manifesto. (File Photo)

A delegation of various farmer unions from Punjab on Saturday met Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar and submitted a detailed memorandum of their demands.

In the memorandum, the delegation raised key demands, including resolution of Punjab’s river water issue based on the riparian principle, making farmers debt-free, implementation of MSP and Bhavantar scheme for crops, and formation of a Farmers Commission and a General Category Commission.

Additionally, they demanded priority for Punjabis in jobs in Punjab, timely payment of sugarcane dues, strict action against drugs, and the introduction of mobile laboratories to check adulterated milk.

The farmer leaders urged the BJP to include these demands in their manifesto in the upcoming Assembly elections to address issues at the earliest.