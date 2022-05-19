scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
‘Include Ambedkar’s writings in syllabus’

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
May 19, 2022 5:13:22 am
Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Kumari Selja Wednesday wrote a letter to Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, demanding the inclusion of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar’s writings in the syllabus of universities in Haryana.

In the letter, Kumari Selja said, “The architect of the Constitution, Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar believed in the values of liberty, equality and fraternity. His life dedicated to social justice and equality inspires the whole world. ‘Annihilation of Caste’ written by Dr Ambedkar will be taught in the Department of English and Other Foreign Languages of Mahatma Gandhi Vidyapeeth, Varanasi. Today, the writings of Dr Ambedkar need to be taught widely in Haryana as well”.

