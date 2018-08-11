Inauguration of open-air gym: After former mayor invite ignores him, Chandigarh Mayor complains to BJP seniors

City BJP chief Sanjay Tandon and Arun Sood at the inauguration of open-air gym in Sector 38 green belt in Chandigarh on Friday. (Express Photo) City BJP chief Sanjay Tandon and Arun Sood at the inauguration of open-air gym in Sector 38 green belt in Chandigarh on Friday. (Express Photo)

Mayor Davesh Moudgil had to face some embarrassing moments when BJP Councillor and former Mayor Arun Sood did not invite him to the inauguration of an open-air gym in his ward and instead preferred to get it done by city BJP chief Sanjay Tandon. The issue has led to a miffed mayor, himself a BJP leader, complaining to the party high command in Delhi about the “ill-treatment and disrespect” shown to him.

On Thursday, when the open-air gym at Sood’s ward in Sector 38C was inaugurated by Tandon, all Municipal Corporation officials, local residents were present while the mayor remained conspicuous by his absence.

Talking to Chandigarh Newsline, Mayor Davesh Moudgil said, “I had no information or intimation about the event. That is all I can say. I don’t want to comment anything further on it.” Sood and Moudgil have been at loggerheads for some time now. The fissures were evident even when Moudgil was declared the mayoral candidate as Sood and his fellow councillors, owing allegiance to Sanjay Tandon, opposed and fielded Councillor Asha Jaswal. But she withdrew her nomination after getting a letter of apology from Moudgil. Jaswal had at that time stated that Moudgil would not invite any of them to inaugurations in his ward.

The tiff between the two was evident on the first day itself when Moudgil took charge as mayor as he found that Sood, his predecessor, had removed the pictures of RSS leaders from the mayor’s room. Sood said he had personally bought the pictures and since he was no longer mayor, he had taken them with him. When contacted, Sood refused to comment.

While addressing the gathering, Sood said the MC was providing an open-air gym in each and every park in ward 8. He said that keeping in view the health of the general public, the MC was committed to providing the best possible facilities and infrastructure in every locality.

The gym, which has come up in the green belt at a cost of Rs 3.24 lakh, is equipped with push chair, space walker, seated pedal trainer, elliptical cross trainer, parallel bars, riding trainer and stepper.

