Inaugural Air India flight lands at Halwara terminal from Delhi; turns into BJP show of strength

Union Minister of State and senior BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu, along with two Rajya Sabha MPs from Punjab — philanthropist and businessman Vikramjit Sahney and Trident Group chairman Rajinder Gupta — were among the passengers on the first flight.

The inaugural Air India flight from Delhi to Ludhiana landed at the newly developed Halwara Civil Terminal at 7.05 am on Friday.

Union Minister of State and senior BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu, along with two Rajya Sabha MPs from Punjab — philanthropist and businessman Vikramjit Sahney and Trident Group chairman Rajinder Gupta — were among the passengers on the first flight.

Both Sahney and Gupta were among the seven Rajya Sabha MPs who recently switched from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to the BJP.

In a post on X, Bittu said: “Ludhiana takes flight! A historic milestone reached today as we boarded the inaugural flight to Halwara Airport along with MP Vikramjit Sahney Ji and MP Rajinder Gupta Ji. Fulfilling a 30-year-old demand, this operationalisation is a massive boost for our local industry and economic growth. Huge thanks to PM Narendra Modi Ji for this visionary gift to Punjab. The sky is the limit for Ludhiana’s trade and exports.”