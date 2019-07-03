Inadequate safety arrangements: Fire dept serves notice to Chandigarh hospital

The UT Fire department on Tuesday served a notice to the Government Multi Specialty Hospital Sector 16, which sees hundreds of patients and attendants daily, after it found that the hospital lacked basic fire safety arrangements.

According to the fire department, the Emergency ward, multi-storey old building and ultra sound building did not have adequate fire safety arrangements. However, in the New OPD and administrative building , certain fire equipment were installed but the hospital has not even taken a No Objection Certificate from the Fire department which is to be taken after complying with the National Building code.

It was during an inspection by the fire department that the officials found the shortcomings and have issued a notice. The notice specifies that the shortcomings have be rectified as soon as possible.

During the inspection, it was found that in the multi-storey old building, wet riser and alarm system are completely missing. The safety equipment found there were fire equipment.

Even in the Emergency department, it was found that hose reels were missing. Alarm system was also not found in the department. Entry and exit signs have also not been marked.

However, in the administrative building, except an alarm system all other equipment are installed . However, no NOC has been taken from a fire department.

“The hospital does not have proper parking facility inside. Sometimes, the area gets chocked. It will take a a lot of time for a fire tender to reach due to this,” an officer from the fire department said.

Station Fire Officer SK Gosain said that after the Surat incident, inspection was conducted in several buildings including GMSH sector 16 where shortcomings have been found and the hospital has been informed about it.

On May 24, a fire had broken out in a coaching centre in Gujarat’ Surat, which led to the death of over 20 students and injured several others. Later, reports revealed that the coaching classes were being run without adequate safety arrangements.

After the incident, the Chandigarh Administration swung into action and inspected the coaching centres and various other government and private buildings. They found serious shortcomings in the fire safety system of these coaching centres, mostly Sector 34, where hundreds of students are studying.

As many as 413 coaching institutes were sent notices and the time to comply with was June 28. But the building owners sought more time as they said that they were in the process of installation of the fire safety equipment.

Even the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation building did not have adequate safety equipment. A notice was sent to Chief Engineer MC.