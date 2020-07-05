‘Inaction against land-grabbers’: Haryana IAS officers may soon face probe as Gurgaon court orders FIR

Sessions Judge MM Dhonchak has ordered the police to register an FIR and investigate the matter. (Representational) Sessions Judge MM Dhonchak has ordered the police to register an FIR and investigate the matter. (Representational)

Nine officers of the Haryana government may soon face investigation for alleged inaction against land-grabbers after a Gurgaon court ordered an FIR on a criminal complaint which has named them as accused.

IAS officers Gurgaon Municipal Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh and Administrator of Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP, previously known as HUDA) Jitender Kumar, are among the nine officers named in the complaint.

Gurgaon resident Raman Sharma had approached the court alleging that the administration did not act against “many land grabbers who have raised illegal construction in the shape of factories, warehouses and residential and commercial buildings in Gurgaon’s notified open space of Sector 94 by violating the notification of the town and country planning department, and provisions of the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban areas Act, 1975…”

Sessions Judge MM Dhonchak has ordered the police to register an FIR and investigate the matter. “…In view of the facts incorporated in the complaint coupled with documents which have been enclosed with the complaint, this court finds that the matter needs to be investigated for which lodging the FIR is sine qua non,” the court observed.

The other officers who have been named in the complaint are Gurgaon’s senior town planner Ravi Sihag, district town planner RS Bath, town planner Ved Prakash, Estate Officer of HSVP Vivek Kalia, Pollution Control Board Regional Officer Kuldeep Singh, District Forest Officer Jai Kumar and Range Forest Officer Karambir Malik. As many as 19 companies or industries have also been named in the complaint.

According to the complaint, Sector 94 of Gurgaon has been notified by the Haryana Town and Country Planning (TCP) Department as an “open space” under the Gurugram Manesar Urban Complex Plan Scheme. “All kinds of construction in the said area was banned by the TCP department without its permission… the area to abutting Pataudi-Gurugram road is also in the Green Belt.”

Naming various companies and industries, Sharma claimed that these firms not only constructed warehouses and factories there in contravention of the law, but also got the sale deed registered in their favour in collusion and conspiracy with officials and staff…”

“Land grabbers have raised constructions over the land…without taking any permission from the TCP department…they have also got registered the sale deeds of the land notified by the TCP department,” his complaint stated.

According to Sharma, “most of the sale deeds registered for the area belonging to the Sector 94 are registered illegally and in contravention of the laws and the same is matter of investigation by police…sale deeds have been registered by the vendors in collusion with the sub registrar/naib tehsildar, deed writers, witnesses and officials and staff of the concerned tehsil, Gurugram.”

“…as per provisions of the town and country planning department, Haryana and its notification the land can only be transferred in the name of the other person with prior permission from the town and country planning department…(however) sale deed was registered by the naib tehsildar/sub registrar concerned by ignoring the above said notification and laws and by mentioning the wrong details and facts in the sale deed.”

The complainant said that the violations are visible on the spot, and accused the firms concerned of involvement in benami property and money laundering. The complainant claimed that the matter was brought to the notice of staff officials alleging that they “continue to support accused”.

“The culprits have political ties,” Sharma claimed, and sought action against the accused for alleged fraud, cheating, breach of trust, conspiracy, collusion, forgery, money laundering and corruption.

Gurgaon Municipal Corporation Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh said they have received the court orders. “Sector 94 doesn’t fall in the jurisdiction of the Municipal Corporation. The complainant did not reveal this fact before the court. Whenever the investigation starts, we will bring this to their notice,” he added.

Administrator of Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) Jitender Kumar said he did not wish to comment on the issue.

