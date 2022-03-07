‘In women, loss of bone mass is accelerated after 35 years’

One of the main concerns as women advance in age is their bone health.

Dr Sandeep Gupta, Senior Consultant, Orthopedics, Fortis Hospital Mohali, in an advisory, tells how women should keep their bones healthy.

Dr Gupta, said, “There is continuous churning of bony structure with a net gain of bone mass till the age of 35 years. The net loss of bone mass after 35 years is further accelerated in women after menopause due to hormonal changes. This can potentially lead to a health condition referred to as osteoporosis. This can lead to an increased risk of fractures of the hip, wrist, and spine”.

How to avoid bone depletion

Women need to undertake measures to avoid bone loss in the long run. Dr Gupta advises that a good Calcium intake of 1-1.5 gm per day ensures healthy bone health.

When it comes to protein a diet rich in it with 0.8gm/kg is preferred. This is often a neglected part which is essential for bone health. Physical activities such as walking, jogging, swimming, etc., is also advised to maintain good bone health.