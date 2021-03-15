In video message from poll-bound Bengal, Haryana BKU’s Chaduni reminds farmers of Singur agitation

In a video message to farmers, recorded in Singur of poll-bound West Bengal, where cultivators had fought a long battle against forced land acquisition over a decade ago, Haryana BKU leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni on Sunday said, “We have to fight for (our land) and make sacrifices at each and every point”.

“Friends, I am standing on that land of Singur today which was bought by a corporate at thrownaway prices. On this issue, a big agitation was launched. Many farmers had got martyrdom and after it, that corporate had to run away while leaving this land. The farmers had got this land freed after a long struggle. This is the revolutionary land, land of martyrs,” he further said.

Claiming that “the corporates want to capture land of entire country”, Chaduni asked the farmers to learn from the Singur agitation.

Another BKU leader, Rakesh Bains, said, “Singur is big example for us where the farmers have not got their land till now. The same corporate is victimising them. Our agitation against three farm laws is also against similar policies of capitalists, otherwise the same situation will arise in front of every farmer of this country.”

Like other farmer leaders, Chaduni is also in Bengal these days to inform voters about their ongoing struggle against the three farm laws. They are also urging people not to vote for BJP in the Assembly elections. On Sunday, Samyukta Kisan Morcha leaders addressed mahapanchayats in Singur and Asansol of Bengal.

The anti-land acquisition movements in Singur and Nandigram by then Opposition leader Mamata Banerjee had resulted in the ouster of the Left government in 2011. The CPI (M)-led Left Front, which ruled the state for a record 34 years, released its manifesto on Thursday and insisted that the land will be acquired after forming a consensus and compensation will be given to families who hand over land for projects.

The farmer leaders allege the three farm laws too are “meant to facilitate the corporates to grab land of farmers”. This feeling has now travelled among the farmers at grassroots, which is sustaining the longest farmer agitation in the region despite government’s claims that the new laws are meant for welfare of farmers.

Haryana farm leader Suresh Koth, who recently returned after spending two days in Bengal, said, “You see the history. Whoever committed atrocities on farmers or tried to grab their land, has always witnessed political downfall. The entry of farmer issues in Bengal has changed the poll scenario there. If BJP faces defeat in Bengal, then it will send a strong message that a large population of the country should not be ignored. We will continue our campaign in the poll bound state till our demands are met.”

“The farmer leaders have gone to Bengal because the BJP leaders who should listen to the grievances of farmers have moved there.

So, we too followed them to make our voices heard,” he added.