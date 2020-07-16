In UT: 78-year-old dies in UT, 19 new cases recorded

The city now has 149 active cases. The city now has 149 active cases.

A 78-year-old Chandigarh resident died of COVID-19 on Wednesday, mounting the death toll in UT to 11. The patient, a resident of Sector 19, was diagnosed with COVID-19 at Sector 6 Civil Hospital in Panchkula, where he was admitted for the last three days.

As per the Chandigarh administration, the deceased was a heart patient with coronary stenting and oxygen was being administered to him. The patient has four family contacts and a maid whose samples have been taken.

Meanwhile, as many as 19 residents tested positive for novel coronavirus in the UT on Wednesday.

In the last three days, a total of 60 cases have been reported in Chandigarh. On Monday, 29 cases were reported- the highest since May 24.

With the rapid surge on Wednesday, the tally of cases in the city is 619 at present, with 149 active cases. The death count in the UT on Wednesday stood at 11.

The 19 people who tested positive are from different sectors of the city, including sectors 48, 63, 25, 29, 46, Khuda Ali sher, Dhanas, Burail, Sector 38 and Bapu Dham Colony.

Till now, Chandigarh has tested only 10, 971 samples, out of which a total of 619 have tested positive. The administration says that 459 patients have been cured.

According to the bulletin, 13 patients were discharged from the hospital on Monday.

