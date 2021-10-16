In two years, BJP-JJP govt did nothing except scam, harass farmers & common man: Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Haryana’s Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda Saturday said that the “BJP-JJP government did nothing except scam, harass farmers and general public in its two-year tenure”.

Addressing a press conference at his residence in Rohtak, Hooda said, “Farmers are forced to sell millet at the rate of Rs 800 to Rs 1,000 per quintal while the MSP is Rs 2,250 per quintal. Even after adding Rs 600 to Bhavantar Yojana, the farmers are facing a loss of about Rs 600 per quintal. Not only this, there is an outcry in entire Haryana regarding DAP fertiliser. Farmers have to wait in long queues for several hours but they are not getting fertiliser. Due to the policies of the government, farmers could neither get fertilisers and seeds on time, nor would they be able to purchase the crops on time, nor would they be able to lift and pay on time, nor could they get compensation for the damaged crop.”

“While farmer has to struggle for his every small and big need, the common man is also struggling to deal with basic problems like electricity and water. The condition of roads in the entire state, including Rohtak, is pathetic. There is hardly any district in the state where roads do not have big potholes. The government has entrusted the responsibility of repairing the roads of the entire state to two people but no repair work is being done anywhere. There should be an inquiry in this matter also. People had given the government an opportunity of two years to work so that it can give its performance and do good to the people, but the coalition government has completely failed in two years,” Hooda said.

“We have started Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh to expose all the anti-people policies and failures of the government on behalf of the Congress Legislature Party. We will awaken the government by raising issues highlighted by people. The first successful programme was done at Karnal and the next stop will be at Jind after the Ellenabad elections,” Hooda added.