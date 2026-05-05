In troubled waters? | 123 boats, but only six lifeguards

Only six boatmen-cum-lifeguards are responsible for 123 boats, which are steered by visitors themselves at Chandigarh’s iconic Sukhna Lake.
Data accessed by The Indian Express reveals that only two personnel are stationed at a time on a rescue boat, responsible to emergencies across the lake, even as hundreds of visitors take to the waters daily.
In the backdrop of the boat mishap in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, The Indian Express sought details about boatmen, lifeguards and other safety measures at Sukhna Lake.
On any given day, Sukhna Lake sees a host of tourists, including children who enjoy steering paddle boats, soaking in what is often described as the city’s most serene escape. Whenever there are heavy rains back in the hills, the lake water level increases.
One of the passengers sitting without life jacket on the cruise ride at Sukhna Lake Chandigarh on Monday. Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh
Beneath the surface of this popular attraction, a worrying gap in safety arrangements is beginning to raise questions.
According to details accessed , just six boatmen-cum-lifeguards are currently responsible for overseeing as many as 123 boats operating on the lake and three shikaras. At times, only two are stationed on a rescue boat—tasked with responding to any emergency that may unfold across the lake.
The numbers paint a stark picture. On weekdays, over 600 visitors take to the lake on an average, while weekends see a surge to nearly 2,000 people. Most of these rides involve paddle boats, where visitors —often with little to no experience steer on their own, adding another layer of risk.
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And as far as life jackets are concerned, there are only 350 life jackets available for visitors.
Ashok Kumar, boating incharge who manages boating operations at Sukhna lake said, “These paddle boats are steered by passengers themselves. We have operators at three shikaras only. For the cruise, we have tendered it out to a private agency. Every half an hour a cruise goes for a round in the lake.”
He said that the agency ensures all the safety checks before taking the cruise into the waters.
“Every day before the boating starts, the paddle boats are checked. Moreover, the moment we feel weather is becoming stormy, we suspend boating operations. However, if someone is upset at home and removes his lifejacket mid-waters, what do we say about that,” Kumar added.
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As the footfall continues to rise in summer evenings, regular visitors say they have rarely noticed visible safety drills or adequate monitoring.
Regular visitors say on-ground monitoring remains minimal
Mohit Gupta, a resident of Sector 25, Panchkula who often visits Sukhna Lake, said: “There not been any major issues of late but accidents being accidents don’t come after pressing the door bell. Weather is always unpredictable and a storm can hit any time of the day like yesterday when felt like night. It is the unpredictability for which we need to be guarded against. We are seeing a blatant disregard for basic safety protocols”.
“Safety is definitely low and hence there is an enhanced need for a systematic approach towards safety regulations: every boat must undergo periodic inspections, life jackets must be verified for every single passenger, and a dedicated rapid-response team with functional equipment, such as speedboats, must be stationed on-site. We must guard against the unpredictable now, rather than offering condolences later,” he added.
Vinod Vashisht, convener, City Forum of Residents Welfare Organisations (CFORWO), said boating safety rules in India mandate that all passengers wear certified life jackets, prohibit overloading beyond capacity and require valid safety equipment like lifebuoys as these provide immediate buoyancy to prevent drowning.
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“The same should be strictly enforced here as well in all lakes of Chandigarh,” he added.
Hina Rohtaki is a Special Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. She is one of the most prominent journalists covering the Chandigarh Administration, civic issues, and the unique political status of the Union Territory.
Professional Background
Experience: She has been in the field for over a decade and is known for her investigative reporting on administrative waste and urban governance.
Awards: She is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award, which was presented to her by the President of India in January 2020. She was also awarded the Jethmalani prize (The Will of Steel Awards) in 2025 in the Empowerment category for a series of articles that highlighted the struggles of Covid widows.
Core Beat: Her primary focus is the Chandigarh administrative structure, the Union Territory's financial management, and urban development projects.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
Her recent work highlights a focus on government accountability, administrative expenditures, and civic trends:
1. Investigative & Financial Reporting
"Fuelling power: Senior UT IAS officers guzzled petrol worth Rs 30 lakh in 2 yrs" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative report detailing the high fuel bills of top bureaucrats, including the Finance Secretary and Chief Secretary’s staff.
"Admn spends Rs 1.5 crore on dismantling road railings and fixing again after increasing height" (Dec 8, 2025): Highlighting administrative waste on "non-viable" solutions for pedestrian control.
"Chandigarh’s finances under ministry’s watch now" (Nov 27, 2025): Reporting on the new requirement for MHA approval for all new projects in the UT.
2. Governance & Constitutional Status
"What will it mean for Chandigarh if it is brought under Article 240?" (Nov 24, 2025): An "Explained" piece on the potential constitutional shift that would grant the President more power over the UT's governance.
"MP Manish Tewari moves Bill seeking directly elected Mayor with 5-year tenure" (Dec 6, 2025): Covering the legislative push to reform Chandigarh's municipal leadership structure.
"No proposal to increase Mayor's term in Chandigarh by 5 years: Centre" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on the Union government's response to demands for a longer mayoral term.
3. Urban Infrastructure & Environment
"Chandigarh admn cuts power to India's tallest air purifier, asks firm to dismantle it" (Nov 17, 2025): A critical report on the failure of a high-cost environmental project deemed "of no use" by experts.
"UT rethinks 24/7 water supply project as costs soar" (Nov 26, 2025): Detailing the financial challenges and delays in modernizing the city's water network.
"Centre 'obfuscating, covering up' MC's shifting deadlines for clearing Dadu Majra dump" (Dec 12, 2025): Reporting on the ongoing controversy surrounding the city's major waste dump.
4. Lifestyle & Local Trends
"Chandigarh turns into a Thar city as women fuel the surge" (Dec 2, 2025): A feature on a unique automotive trend in the city, with a record 600 registrations by women drivers this year.
"After fivefold spike in 2023, EV sales struggle to pick pace in Chandigarh" (Dec 2, 2025): Analyzing the slowdown in electric vehicle adoption despite previous surges.
Signature Beat
Hina is known for her meticulous tracking of RTI (Right to Information) data to expose administrative inefficiency. Her "Ground Zero" reporting on the Dadu Majra garbage dump and her scrutiny of the Chandigarh Smart City projects have made her a key figure in the city’s civil society discourse.
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