In troubled waters? | 123 boats, but only six lifeguards

Only six boatmen-cum-lifeguards are responsible for 123 boats, which are steered by visitors themselves at Chandigarh’s iconic Sukhna Lake.

Data accessed by The Indian Express reveals that only two personnel are stationed at a time on a rescue boat, responsible to emergencies across the lake, even as hundreds of visitors take to the waters daily.

In the backdrop of the boat mishap in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, The Indian Express sought details about boatmen, lifeguards and other safety measures at Sukhna Lake.

On any given day, Sukhna Lake sees a host of tourists, including children who enjoy steering paddle boats, soaking in what is often described as the city’s most serene escape. Whenever there are heavy rains back in the hills, the lake water level increases.