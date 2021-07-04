In Tricity, no Covid-related deaths, 32 new positive cases; 415 active now

The Tricity recorded 32 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday. No deaths were reported. At present, there are ut: 18 new cases

Chandigarh reported 18 new Covid cases on Saturday, taking the total cases to 61,718. No virus-related deaths were reported on Saturday.

The active cases stood at 149, with the average of positive cases in the last seven days being 11 and the positivity rate recorded at 1.09 per cent. As many as 808 people have succumbed to the virus yet.

The total number of samples tested in the last 24 hours is 1650. As many as 16 patients were also discharged from various facilities and 9,990 people were vaccinated on Saturday. Additionally, vaccination centres will remain open on Sunday.

Mohali: 12 new cases

The district recorded 12 Covid cases on Saturday, taking the tally of total cases to 68,298 with 221 remaining active. No death was reported due to the infection.

DC Girish Dayalan said that a maximum of seven cases were reported from Mohali (urban), followed by two from Derabassi, and one each from Lalru, Gharuan, and Kharar. He further said 35 patients were also discharged.

Panchkula: 2 new cases

At least two Covid positive cases were reported in Panchkula on Saturday. No virus-related deaths were reported.

The active case tally stood at 45 and the recovery rate of the district stood at 98.6 per cent. A total of 40,259 cases have so far been reported from the district, of which 30,595 hail from Panchkula itself. As many as 374 people in total have succumbed to the virus.

The district has conducted 367,105 tests so far, with at least 850 samples being collected on Friday. The positivity rate was recorded at 0.2 per cent on Saturday.