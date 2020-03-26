In times of corona, Punjab teachers use WhatsApp groups to push lessons

Sarabjit Kaur, a student of government middle school in Jalandhar, said: “We were also asked to write an essay on the coronavirus after our teacher made us aware of the danger this disease poses.“ (Representational Image) Sarabjit Kaur, a student of government middle school in Jalandhar, said: “We were also asked to write an essay on the coronavirus after our teacher made us aware of the danger this disease poses.“ (Representational Image)

To take the edge off the disruption to school education caused by the COIVD-19 outbreak, several government school teachers in Punjab have turned to WhatApp groups to ensure students don’t miss out majorly on their studies.

These groups, which have parents as well apart from students and teachers, are used to give out daily assignments, share syllabus and even updates on coronavirus fight.

Results of several classes, except board classes – 5th, 8th, 10th and 12th – were shared through these groups.

Chander Shekhar, an English teacher and District Mentor for English in the Parho Punjab Project (Jalandhar district), said that teachers have formed WhatsApp groups with the senior students and with the parents of the junior classes.

“I and my fellow teachers have started using these WhatsApp groups for teaching our students and been sending assignments to students. They complete it and share digitally. We have class-wise WhatsApp groups and then we also have such groups with the meritorious students on which we are putting the assignments for them,” he said.

Kavita Sabharwal, teacher of English at Government Senior Secondary School for Boys, Rahon in Nawanshahr district, says that she has shared a video on WhatsApp to guide students about how to approach their assignments during the lockdown period. She added that this is being done because it will keep the students engaged in their school work.

In Hoshiarpur, several other teachers from government senior secondary schools like Paramdeep Saini from Hajipu, Sarabjit Kaur in Ghagwal, Baljinder Singh in Handwal, Radhey Sham Chauhan in Datarpur, said they had started similar WhatsApp sessions.

“Our teachers have told us that school might open late and we should not disturb our studies, so we are preparing through the assignments we get from the teachers,” said Mehak of Class 11 student at government school at Ladowali Road, adding that teachers send us questions and students then share their replies.

“We are enjoying studying like this, but we also miss out friends at school,”said Akashdeep Singh, students of government senior secondary school for boys in Hajipur, adding that but sitting home is the only solution to break the chain of this disease.

“Social media is a great tool these days and we are using it. Students have also developed an interest in their virtual classroom,” said Secretary, Education, Krishan Kumar, adding that all the school headmasters and principals have been asked to declare the results of non-board classes and inform the students on phone or through WhatsApp.

