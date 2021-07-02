In third such incident in 4 days: Employee of jewellery shop disappears with 125.960gm gold in Chandigarh

The incident comes four days after an employee at Anup Goldsmith in Sector 23 stole 1.50 kg gold, diamond ornaments, and cash worth Rs 3 from the shop.

A manager at Talwarson’s Jewellers in Sector 22 Thursday reported that one of their employees has been missing since a fortnight after stealing 125.960 gm gold from the store.

The total worth of the stolen 125.960 gm gold is more than Rs 5 lakh. The suspected employee, identified as Sujay Maity, was living in a rented accommodation in Sector 25.

The police said Sujay Maity had been working with Talwarson’s Jewellers for the last ten years.

The store manager, Hitesh Bedi, reported to the police that they preferred to wait for the employee assuming that he would return. But when he was not traced, a police complaint was lodged.

The incident comes four days after an employee at Anup Goldsmith in Sector 23 stole 1.50 kg gold, diamond ornaments, and cash worth Rs 3 from the shop.

The suspect, Akash Majhi of West Bengal, had intoxicated his co-workers before stealing the valuables and cash. He too was living in a rented accommodation in Sector 25.

Later, police found that another worker with a jewellery shop was also missing. A case was registered at Sector 17 Police Station. The police is investigating all the aspects of the cases.