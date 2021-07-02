scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 01, 2021
Most Read

In third such incident in 4 days: Employee of jewellery shop disappears with 125.960gm gold in Chandigarh

The total worth of the stolen 125.960 gm gold is more than Rs 5 lakh. The suspected employee, identified as Sujay Maity, was living in a rented accommodation in Sector 25.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
July 2, 2021 4:49:44 am
The incident comes four days after an employee at Anup Goldsmith in Sector 23 stole 1.50 kg gold, diamond ornaments, and cash worth Rs 3 from the shop.

A manager at Talwarson’s Jewellers in Sector 22 Thursday reported that one of their employees has been missing since a fortnight after stealing 125.960 gm gold from the store.

The total worth of the stolen 125.960 gm gold is more than Rs 5 lakh. The suspected employee, identified as Sujay Maity, was living in a rented accommodation in Sector 25.

The police said Sujay Maity had been working with Talwarson’s Jewellers for the last ten years.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The store manager, Hitesh Bedi, reported to the police that they preferred to wait for the employee assuming that he would return. But when he was not traced, a police complaint was lodged.

The incident comes four days after an employee at Anup Goldsmith in Sector 23 stole 1.50 kg gold, diamond ornaments, and cash worth Rs 3 from the shop.

The suspect, Akash Majhi of West Bengal, had intoxicated his co-workers before stealing the valuables and cash. He too was living in a rented accommodation in Sector 25.

Click here for more

Later, police found that another worker with a jewellery shop was also missing. A case was registered at Sector 17 Police Station. The police is investigating all the aspects of the cases.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 01: Latest News

Advertisement