Chandigarh: In the list of bad ones, ‘VIP roads’ also

Road towards the official residence of MP Kirron Kher in Sector 7, Chandigarh. (Express Photo/Kamleshwar Singh) Road towards the official residence of MP Kirron Kher in Sector 7, Chandigarh. (Express Photo/Kamleshwar Singh)

Even as Chandigarh Mayor Raj Bala Malik has said that she “didn’t find any potholed roads in the city”, the roads even in the “VIP sectors” and enclaves tell a different story.

The poor condition of the road leading to UT Secretariat in Sector 9, which is frequented by senior officials of the administration, shows how the authorities have chosen to ignore its bad state.

Those who use the road daily include the UT adviser, the principal secretary (Home), the finance secretary and even the special secretary (engineering) Mukesh Anand, who is responsible for the road work.

The secretariat faces the posh Sector 9, which is home to the who’s who of the city.

Similar is the state of the road leading to the UT Adviser’s residence in Sector 7. A potholed road welcomes the commuters but the senior officers, who take this route at least thrice, once during morning, at lunch, and then in the evening, have not taken any action to repair it.

The approach road to Member of Parliament Kirron Kher’s official residence in Sector 7 is almost in the pits, but the MP or her staff are yet to take note and order corrective steps.

Even the road in front of the stretch of schools and colleges in Sector 26, such as St Kabir, is full of pits, big and small, besides long patches of worn macadam, but no VIP visiting these institutes has cared to take heed. The stretch that rings around the Chandigarh Golf Club and Chandigarh Golf Academy (CGA) is an apology for a road but officials who go there frequently don’t seem to have noticed.

Commissioner Municipal Corporation KK Yadav, when contacted said they are just “waiting for the right temperature”.

“All the work orders have been allotted. The staff are waiting for the right temperature. It won’t be of any use to repair the roads only to have them peel off.’’ He said that critical roads will be recarpeted at a cost of Rs 63 crore in the first phase.

The mayor’s remarks had triggered a public outrage when she said that she did not find any potholed road in the city.

The condition of the roads in the city has been deteriorating over the years. Though a sum of Rs 120 crore was approved for recarpeting of Chandigarh roads for the fiscal 2019-20, the municipal corporation spent only Rs 31.54 crore on them from April 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019.

