In symbolic protest, Sidhu took an elephant ride before he was convicted

Former PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu took an elephant ride through narrow lanes of Patiala to lodge a “symbolic protest against inflation”, less than two hours before the Supreme Court ordered his conviction in over three decade old road rage case in which a 65-year-old died.

Sidhu had planned the protest a day prior and had called his supporters within the party. A few former MLAs including Hardyal Singh Kamboj and Rajinder Singh were a part of his protest. They walked with him through the narrow lanes before Sidhu took to elephant with a huge banner saying “protest against elephant rise in prices.” Later, Sidhu, clad in white kurta-pyjamas and a saffron turban, climbed up an elephant whose howdah was also covered with a saffron cloth. Sidhu held the huge banner while sitting atop the elephant.

While addressing the media, Sidhu had he had taken a clue from Piloo Mody, who had once rode an elephant to Lok Sabha with a banner saying “protest against elephant rise in prices.” “ I am following him. I had done the same 15 years ago in Amritsar when I was protesting against the inflation.” After the sentence, Kamboj told The Indian Express that they accompanies him only till the elephant ride. “After that we returned. We were not with him when the court delivered the sentence. The protest was around 11-11.30 am and the sentence was after 1 pm,” said Kamboj.

Addressing the media, Sidhu said he was protesting against the price rise as 90 per cent Punjabis and Indians have a battle to earn for a survival. He said everything had gone up starting from transport, food items, construction or housing, healthcare facility. But the poor man’s wages have remained the same at Rs 250 per day. The rich do not suffer. But those who go to office everyday to earn, their budget gets upset. Chicken is available for Rs 130 and dal is for Rs 120 a kilo. The edible oil has gone up from Rs 75 to 180. The LPG cylinder was for Rs 400 and now has gone up to Rs 1000. Petrol and diesel have gone up by 100 per cent. Just imagine the one who makes Rs 250 per day. His kitchen can run at Rs 800 per day only. That is why I have taken to this kind of protest.”